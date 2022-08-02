Equitrans to complete U.S. Mountain Valley pipeline in 2023, shares soar

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Equitrans Midstream
Corp still expects to complete the $6.6 billion
Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to
Virginia in the second half of 2023, the company said on
Tuesday.
That follows news on Monday that Democratic U.S. Senator Joe
Manchin secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives
Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the long-delayed Mountain Valley
to be completed.
Manchin's deal and the announcement boosted Equitrans shares
over 10% to a three-month high of $8.72 on Tuesday.
Mountain Valley - the only big gas pipe under construction
in Appalachia - is one of several U.S. pipeline projects delayed
by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local
groups. These fights stem from federal permit problems issued
during President Donald Trump's administration.
The project is key to unlocking more gas supplies from
Appalachia, the nation's biggest shale gas basin.
Equitrans said in its earnings release that the Mountain
Valley venture was "engaged in the permitting process with the
relevant federal agencies for the outstanding permits required
to complete the project."
Several agencies still need to reissue permits, including
the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service (Biological Opinion), U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management
(Right-of-Way across Jefferson National Forest).
Many of those permits were vacated by the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Fourth Circuit - some more than once.
When Mountain Valley construction started in February 2018,
Equitrans estimated the 303-mile (488-km),
2-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) project would cost about
$3.5 billion and enter service by late 2018.
Equitrans has said the pipeline was "nearly 94% complete."
Equitrans said it has a 48.1% ownership interest in Mountain
Valley and will operate the pipeline.
Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra
Energy Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, AltaGas Ltd
and RGC Resources Inc.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Josie Kao)