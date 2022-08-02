Log in
    RGCO   US74955L1035

RGC RESOURCES, INC.

(RGCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:02 2022-08-02 pm EDT
20.22 USD   +2.41%
Equitrans to complete U.S. Mountain Valley pipeline in 2023, shares soar

08/02/2022 | 11:55am EDT
Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Equitrans Midstream Corp still expects to complete the $6.6 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia in the second half of 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

That follows news on Monday that Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the long-delayed Mountain Valley to be completed.

Manchin's deal and the announcement boosted Equitrans shares over 10% to a three-month high of $8.72 on Tuesday.

Mountain Valley - the only big gas pipe under construction in Appalachia - is one of several U.S. pipeline projects delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups. These fights stem from federal permit problems issued during President Donald Trump's administration.

The project is key to unlocking more gas supplies from Appalachia, the nation's biggest shale gas basin.

Equitrans said in its earnings release that the Mountain Valley venture was "engaged in the permitting process with the relevant federal agencies for the outstanding permits required to complete the project."

Several agencies still need to reissue permits, including the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Biological Opinion), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (Right-of-Way across Jefferson National Forest).

Many of those permits were vacated by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit - some more than once.

When Mountain Valley construction started in February 2018, Equitrans estimated the 303-mile (488-km), 2-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) project would cost about $3.5 billion and enter service by late 2018.

Equitrans has said the pipeline was "nearly 94% complete."

Equitrans said it has a 48.1% ownership interest in Mountain Valley and will operate the pipeline.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, AltaGas Ltd and RGC Resources Inc.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTAGAS LTD. 1.02% 28.82 Delayed Quote.4.47%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 0.20% 98.5 Delayed Quote.15.25%
RGC RESOURCES, INC. 1.52% 20.04 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.74% 368.9016 Real-time Quote.120.62%
11:55aEquitrans to complete U.S. Mountain Valley pipeline in 2023, shares soar
10:02aEquitrans to complete WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe in H2 2023
07/27RGC RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Pri..
07/26RGC Resources, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
07/05RGC RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
06/27Equitrans to complete WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe in 2023
06/27U.S. WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe seeks 4 more years to complete
06/24RGC RESOURCES, INC.(NASDAQGM : RGCO) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index
06/24RGC RESOURCES, INC.(NASDAQGM : RGCO) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
05/16RGC Resources, Western Virginia Water Authority to Convert Biogas into Renewable Natura..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 193 M 193 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 79,4%
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Nester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Field Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
John B. Williamson Chairman
Robert L. Wells Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carl James Shockley Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RGC RESOURCES, INC.-14.21%193
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-32.54%19 468
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.06%18 549
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.104.81%10 262
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-24.63%9 787
UGI CORPORATION-5.14%9 145