Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RGC Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGCO   US74955L1035

RGC RESOURCES, INC.

(RGCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:54 2022-06-27 am EDT
18.85 USD   +0.80%
10:59aEquitrans to complete WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe in 2023
RE
09:46aU.S. WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe seeks 4 more years to complete
RE
06/24RGC RESOURCES, INC.(NASDAQGM : RGCO) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equitrans to complete WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe in 2023

06/27/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 27 (Reuters) - The joint venture building the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia said on Monday it still expects to complete the project in the second half of 2023 even though it asked regulators for four more years to complete the long-delayed project.

Mountain Valley - the only big gas pipe under construction in Appalachia - is one of several U.S. pipeline projects delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups that found problems with federal permits issued during President Donald Trump's administration.

Mountain Valley on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the extension from October 2022 to October 2026 due to ongoing litigation and court remand proceedings related to several permits and authorizations.

In May, Equitrans Midstream, the lead partner building the project, said it expected the pipe to enter service in the second half of 2023 at a cost of around $6.6 billion.

When Mountain Valley construction started in February 2018, Equitrans estimated the 303-mile (488-km), 2-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) project would cost about $3.5 billion and enter service by late 2018.

Equitrans said the pipeline was "nearly 94%complete."

Several agencies need to reissue permits, including FERC, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Biological Opinion), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (Right-of-Way across Jefferson National Forest).

Many of those permits were vacated by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit - some more than once.

Last week, analysts at ClearView Partners said they expect federal agencies to finish their reviews by the end of 2022 with construction completion in early 2023.

Equitrans has a 47.8% ownership interest in Mountain Valley and will operate the pipeline.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy, Consolidated Edison, AltaGas and RGC Resources.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTAGAS LTD. 0.48% 26.97 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 0.54% 93.43 Delayed Quote.8.92%
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION 3.01% 6.855 Delayed Quote.-35.69%
RGC RESOURCES, INC. 0.80% 18.85 Delayed Quote.-18.73%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.32% 297.1721 Real-time Quote.68.39%
All news about RGC RESOURCES, INC.
10:59aEquitrans to complete WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe in 2023
RE
09:46aU.S. WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe seeks 4 more years to complete
RE
06/24RGC RESOURCES, INC.(NASDAQGM : RGCO) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/24RGC RESOURCES, INC.(NASDAQGM : RGCO) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
05/16RGC Resources, Western Virginia Water Authority to Convert Biogas into Renewable Natura..
MT
05/16Roanoke Gas Company and the Western Virginia Water Authority break ground on a facility..
AQ
05/11RGC Resources, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : RGC Resources, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/10Janney Trims RGC Resources Fair Value Estimate to $29 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/09RGC Resources, Inc. Reschedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RGC RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
RGC Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,70 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Nester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Field Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
John B. Williamson Chairman
Robert L. Wells Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carl James Shockley Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RGC RESOURCES, INC.-18.73%183
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-31.05%19 898
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.65%17 998
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-18.73%10 554
UGI CORPORATION-14.03%8 288
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.62.68%8 151