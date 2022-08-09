Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  RGC Resources, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RGCO   US74955L1035

RGC RESOURCES, INC.

(RGCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:30 2022-08-09 am EDT
20.15 USD   -0.69%
11:19aRGC RESOURCES : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
10:33aRGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings
AQ
RGC RESOURCES : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS - Form 8-K

08/09/2022 | 11:19am EDT
RGC RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS

THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

ROANOKE, Va. (August 8, 2022)--RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $592,527 or $0.06 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This compares to consolidated earnings of $610,840 or $0.07 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. CEO Paul Nester stated, "We continue to experience customer growth and improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs. The overall earnings decline was primarily attributable to the lower non-cash MVP AFUDC income."

Net loss for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was $20,316,892 or $2.32 per share. Underlying net income, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the after-tax impairment recorded in the second quarter, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was $9,255,083 or $1.06 per share compared to $9,772,285 or $1.19 per share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Nester attributed the underlying net income decline in trailing twelve-month net income to lower non-cash MVP AFUDC income, partially offset by stronger utility margins due to infrastructure replacement programs.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Utility margins is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Underlying net income removes the effect of the after-tax impairment charge from the results of operations to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. Management considers these non-GAAP measures to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but they should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Net income and underlying net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations and regulatory and legal challenges and those set forth in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and Item 1-A in the Company's fiscal 2021 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating revenues

$ 17,259,899 $ 14,048,846 $ 83,407,916 $ 71,599,814

Operating expenses

15,619,727 12,506,513 68,390,770 58,275,744

Operating income

1,640,172 1,542,333 15,017,146 13,324,070

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

235 133,864 252,721 2,813,371

Impairment of unconsolidated affiliates

- - (39,822,213 ) -

Other income, net

221,141 130,186 1,052,476 855,965

Interest expense

1,102,214 1,000,238 4,334,968 4,017,308

Income (loss) before income taxes

759,334 806,145 (27,834,838 ) 12,976,098

Income tax expense (benefit)

166,807 195,305 (7,517,946 ) 3,203,813

Net income (loss)

$ 592,527 $ 610,840 $ (20,316,892 ) $ 9,772,285

Net earnings (loss) per share of common stock:

Basic

$ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ (2.32 ) $ 1.19

Diluted

$ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ (2.32 ) $ 1.19

Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.195 $ 0.185 $ 0.770 $ 0.730

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to underlying net income:

Net income (loss) as reported

$ 592,527 $ 610,840 $ (20,316,892 ) $ 9,772,285

Impairment - net of income tax

- - 29,571,975 -

Underlying net income

$ 592,527 $ 610,840 $ 9,255,083 $ 9,772,285

Underlying earnings per share: basic and diluted

$ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 1.06 $ 1.19

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

9,798,700 8,260,579 8,756,025 8,200,295

Diluted

9,804,289 8,273,203 8,756,025 8,213,716


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30,

Assets

2022

2021

Current assets

$ 35,589,886 $ 14,862,881

Utility plant, net

224,145,150 207,993,519

Other assets

39,008,457 74,005,332

Total Assets

$ 298,743,493 $ 296,861,732

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

$ 21,063,473 $ 21,605,817

Long-term debt, net

130,265,070 123,151,387

Deferred credits and other liabilities

41,832,326 53,265,790

Total Liabilities

193,160,869 198,022,994

Stockholders' Equity

105,582,624 98,838,738

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 298,743,493 $ 296,861,732

Disclaimer

RGC Resources Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
