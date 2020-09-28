Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RGC Resources, Inc.    RGCO

RGC RESOURCES, INC.

(RGCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/28 04:00:00 pm
23.37 USD   +0.91%
05:16pRGC RESOURCES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05:16pRGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
09/23Mountain Valley seeks U.S. OK to restart work on WV-VA natgas pipe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on September 28, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2020. This is the Company’s 306th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. 

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact:Randall P. Burton, II
 Vice President and CFO
Telephone:540-777-3997


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RGC RESOURCES, INC.
05:16pRGC RESOURCES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05:16pRGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
09/23Mountain Valley seeks U.S. OK to restart work on WV-VA natgas pipe
RE
09/15RGC RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/08RGC RESOURCES : Equitrans on track to finish Mountain Valley natgas pipe in earl..
RE
08/12MVP Southgate natgas pipe startup seen in 2021 despite N.Carolina permit deni..
RE
08/12MVP Southgate natgas pipe startup seen in 2021 despite N.Carolina permit deni..
RE
08/07RGC RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/05RGC RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/04RGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,0 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 189 M 189 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
RGC Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,00 $
Last Close Price 23,16 $
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul W. Nester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Williamson Chairman
Carl James Shockley Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Randall P. Burton CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
Robert L. Wells Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RGC RESOURCES, INC.-18.96%189
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-22.87%25 957
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED0.53%12 275
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-19.16%10 301
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.159.99%6 564
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-26.74%5 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group