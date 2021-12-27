RGC Resources : Roanoke Gas Company Partners with Salvation Army

ROANOKE, Va. (December 22, 2021) - In 2020, Lawton Mullins, President of the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, issued a challenge to VOGA members to provide 500 hot meals in the spirit of the Christmas season to those in need in two counties in Southwestern Virginia. That challenge quickly doubled and 1,000 meals were provided across 4 area counties. This fall, Mr. Mullins issued an expanded challenge to be provide hot meals for Christmas across the entire Commonwealth.

This year, Roanoke Gas Company rose to the challenge by committing to help provide 200 meals to those in need in the Roanoke area. These will be provided through a partnership with the Salvation Army. "We are pleased to partner with the Virginia Oil and Gas Association and the Salvation Army to feed people in need in our community, particularly during this time of giving," said Paul Nester, President and CEO of Roanoke Gas Company.

"The past 2 years have been difficult for everyone; the response and generosity by our members has been amazing, we are excited to be able to offer these meals during this holiday season. This is the first year of providing meals in the Roanoke area. The partnership between the Salvation Army and Roanoke Gas is the perfect fit to assist area shelters with a total of 200 meals over a two-week period during the holidays" said Beth Stockner, the Public Relations Director for the Virginia Oil and Gas Association.

