  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  RGC Resources, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RGCO   US74955L1035

RGC RESOURCES, INC.

(RGCO)
  Report
RGC Resources : Roanoke Gas Company Partners with Salvation Army

12/27/2021 | 12:47pm EST
ROANOKE, Va. (December 22, 2021) - In 2020, Lawton Mullins, President of the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, issued a challenge to VOGA members to provide 500 hot meals in the spirit of the Christmas season to those in need in two counties in Southwestern Virginia. That challenge quickly doubled and 1,000 meals were provided across 4 area counties. This fall, Mr. Mullins issued an expanded challenge to be provide hot meals for Christmas across the entire Commonwealth.

This year, Roanoke Gas Company rose to the challenge by committing to help provide 200 meals to those in need in the Roanoke area. These will be provided through a partnership with the Salvation Army. "We are pleased to partner with the Virginia Oil and Gas Association and the Salvation Army to feed people in need in our community, particularly during this time of giving," said Paul Nester, President and CEO of Roanoke Gas Company.

"The past 2 years have been difficult for everyone; the response and generosity by our members has been amazing, we are excited to be able to offer these meals during this holiday season. This is the first year of providing meals in the Roanoke area. The partnership between the Salvation Army and Roanoke Gas is the perfect fit to assist area shelters with a total of 200 meals over a two-week period during the holidays" said Beth Stockner, the Public Relations Director for the Virginia Oil and Gas Association.

Roanoke Gas Company ("Roanoke Gas"), is a subsidiary of RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO). RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC. From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

RGC Resources Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 17:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RGC RESOURCES, INC.
12/03RGC RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/02RGC RESOURCES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/29RGC Resources Raises Quarterly Dividend 5.4% to $0.195 a Share, Payable Feb. 1 to Share..
MT
11/29RGC Resources, Inc. Raises Annual Dividend to $0.78 Per Share
AQ
11/29RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on February 1, 2022
CI
11/23RGC Resources, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
AQ
11/22NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/16RGC RESOURCES : REPORTS 2021 EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
11/16RGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
11/15RGC Resources, Inc. Reports 2021 Earnings
GL
Analyst Recommendations on RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 76,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
RGC Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,00 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Nester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence T. Oliver Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
John B. Williamson Chairman
Robert L. Wells Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carl James Shockley Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RGC RESOURCES, INC.-7.49%184
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED8.63%28 662
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED29.44%21 292
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED6.67%13 055
UGI CORPORATION30.15%9 520
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.40.69%8 259