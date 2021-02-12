RGC Resources : sees Mountain Valley gas pipeline completion by end 2021 -CEO

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Virginia natural gas company RGC
Resources Inc's chief executive said on Friday that the
joint venture building the $5.8 billion-$6.0 billion Mountain
Valley gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia expects to
complete the project by the end of 2021.
That matches what other companies involved in the project
have said since they decided in January to give up on a
nationwide permit that covers all stream crossings and instead
seek individual permits to cross the remaining roughly 430
streams.
"MVP (Mountain Valley Pipeline) believes that pursuing the
individual permit process ... is the most efficient regulatory
path to completing the remaining components of the project," RGC
CEO Paul Nester told analysts on a call.
Many analyst have said MVP was right to give up on the
nationwide permit, which they said was facing serious
environmental court challenges, but noted the pipeline will
likely not enter service until 2022 because it will take
considerable time to receive the remaining stream crossing and
other permits.
MVP is one of several oil and gas pipelines delayed in
recent years by regulatory and legal fights with states and
environmental groups that found problems with permits issued by
the Trump administration.
When construction started in February 2018, MVP was expected
to cost about $3.5 billion and be completed by the end of 2018.
In answer to questions about whether President Joe Biden's
administration could stop MVP in a way similar to what it did to
TC Energy's Keystone XL oil pipeline, Nester said, "We
don't believe that the current administration has the legal
standing to stop the project."
Nestor noted the 303-mile (488-kilometer) project was
"roughly 92% complete" with "more than 264 miles of pipe welded
and in place."
MVP is owned by units of Equitrans Midstream,
NextEra Energy, Consolidated Edison, AltaGas
and RGC.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in
New York; Editing by Paul Simao and Steve Orlofsky)