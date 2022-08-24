Sierra Club says U.S. FERC approves Mountain Valley natgas project extension request

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental group the Sierra Club
said on Wednesday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) had approved https://elibrary.ferc.gov/eLibrary/filelist?accession_num=20220823-3076
the Mountain Valley Pipeline's (MVP) request for four more
years to build the natural gas line from West Virginia to
Virginia.
"This comes after an overwhelming majority of commenters
asked the Commission to deny the extension request for the
303-mile pipeline slated to carry fracked gas across 11 counties
in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia," the Sierra Club
said in a statement.
The joint venture building the 303-mile (488-km),
2-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) natural gas pipeline had in
June asked federal regulators for four more years, until October
2026, to complete the long-delayed project.
Mountain Valley -- owned by units of Equitrans,
NextEra Energy Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc,
AltaGas Ltd and RGC Resources -- is one of
several U.S. pipeline projects delayed by regulatory and legal
fights with environmental and local groups that found problems
with federal permits issued during President Donald Trump's
administration.
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)