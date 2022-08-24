Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RGC Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGCO   US74955L1035

RGC RESOURCES, INC.

(RGCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:18 2022-08-24 pm EDT
21.30 USD   -1.53%
02:17pSierra Club says U.S. FERC approves Mountain Valley natgas project extension request
RE
08/11RGC RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11RGC Resources, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sierra Club says U.S. FERC approves Mountain Valley natgas project extension request

08/24/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental group the Sierra Club said on Wednesday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had approved https://elibrary.ferc.gov/eLibrary/filelist?accession_num=20220823-3076 the Mountain Valley Pipeline's (MVP) request for four more years to build the natural gas line from West Virginia to Virginia.

"This comes after an overwhelming majority of commenters asked the Commission to deny the extension request for the 303-mile pipeline slated to carry fracked gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia," the Sierra Club said in a statement.

The joint venture building the 303-mile (488-km), 2-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) natural gas pipeline had in June asked federal regulators for four more years, until October 2026, to complete the long-delayed project.

Mountain Valley -- owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, AltaGas Ltd and RGC Resources -- is one of several U.S. pipeline projects delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups that found problems with federal permits issued during President Donald Trump's administration. (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTAGAS LTD. -0.03% 29.83 Delayed Quote.9.26%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 0.08% 98.83 Delayed Quote.15.75%
NEXTERA ENERGY 0.47% 88.405 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
RGC RESOURCES, INC. -1.53% 21.3 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.68% 435.8555 Real-time Quote.145.44%
All news about RGC RESOURCES, INC.
02:17pSierra Club says U.S. FERC approves Mountain Valley natgas project extension request
RE
08/11RGC RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11RGC Resources, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
CI
08/11TRANSCRIPT : RGC Resources, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/09RGC RESOURCES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/09RGC RESOURCES : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
08/09RGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
08/08RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings
AQ
08/08Earnings Flash (RGCO) RGC RESOURCES Reports Q3 Revenue $17.3M
MT
08/08RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RGC RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 212 M 212 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
RGC Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,63 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Nester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Field Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
John B. Williamson Chairman
Robert L. Wells Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carl James Shockley Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RGC RESOURCES, INC.-6.00%212
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-33.86%19 095
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.04%15 394
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.146.73%12 362
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-31.67%8 876
UGI CORPORATION-11.89%8 469