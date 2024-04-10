Talenom Plc, Press release 10 April 2024 at 10:00 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-March 2024 on Thursday 18 April 2024

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-March 2024 on Thursday 18 April 2024 at around 9:00 EEST. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala and CFO Matti Eilonen will present the main points of the review in a live webcast on 18 April 2024 at 10:00 EEST (in Finnish) and at 12:00 EEST (in English). Recordings of the events will be published on Talenom's website https://investors.talenom.com/fi/ and https://investors.talenom.com/en

You can watch the webcast live in Finnish at 10:00 EEST at https://talenom.videosync.fi/q1-2024

You can watch the webcast live in English at 12:00 EEST at https://talenom.videosync.fi/q1-2024-en

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company's website.

The briefing can also be followed at the company's premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration for the event is required at the latest on Tuesday 16 April 2024, by email ir@talenom.fi or by phone +358 20 7525 403.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history is strong - average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2023. In 2023, Talenom's net sales was some EUR 122 million and the company had 1,560 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en