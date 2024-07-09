Talenom Plc, Press release 9 July 2024 at 10:00 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-year Financial Report 2024 on Friday 19 July 2024

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2024 on Friday 19 July 2024 at around 9:00 EEST. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala and CFO Matti Eilonen will present the main points of the review in a live webcast on 19 July 2024 at 10:00 EEST (in Finnish) and at 12:00 EEST (in English). Recordings of the events will be published on Talenom's website https://investors.talenom.com/fi/ and https://investors.talenom.com/en

You can watch the webcast live in Finnish at 10:00 EEST at https://talenom.videosync.fi/2024-h1-tulosjulkistus

You can watch the webcast live in English at 12:00 EEST at https://talenom.videosync.fi/2024-h1-results

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company's website.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history is strong - average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2023. In 2023, Talenom's net sales was some EUR 122 million and the company had 1,560 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en