Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions 0 09/25/2020 | 08:00am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Talenom Oyj

Managers' Transactions Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 25 September 2020 at 14:55 Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Huhtala Otto-Pekka Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200925110518_4 Issuer Name: Talenom Oyj LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-09-24 Nature of the transaction: Pledging Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000153580 Volume: 60000 Unit price: 0.00000 Not Applicable Aggregated transactions Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Not Applicable Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-09-24 Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000153580 Volume: 25000 Unit price: 8.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 25000 Volume weighted average price: 8.00000 Euro Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer RGT Bhd published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 11:59:09 UTC 0 All news about RGT 08:00a TALENOM PLC : Manager's Transactions PU 09/09 RGT : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares PU