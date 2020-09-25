Talenom Oyj
Managers' Transactions
Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 25 September 2020 at 14:55
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:
Huhtala Otto-Pekka
Position:
Chief Executive Officer
Initial Notification
Reference number:
7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200925110518_4
Issuer
Name:
Talenom Oyj
LEI:
7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Transaction details
Transaction date:
2020-09-24
Nature of the transaction:
Pledging
Instrument:
Share
ISIN:
FI4000153580
Volume:
60000
Unit price:
0.00000 Not Applicable
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
60000
Volume weighted average price:
0.00000 Not Applicable
Transaction details
Transaction date:
2020-09-24
Nature of the transaction:
Acquisition
Instrument:
Share
ISIN:
FI4000153580
Volume:
25000
Unit price:
8.00000 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
25000
Volume weighted average price:
8.00000 Euro
