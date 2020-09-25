Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  RGT    RGTBHD   MYL9954OO008

RGT

(RGTBHD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/24
0.48 MYR   -1.03%
08:00aTALENOM PLC : Manager's Transactions
PU
09/09RGT : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 08:00am EDT
Talenom Oyj
Managers' Transactions Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 25 September 2020 at 14:55

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Huhtala Otto-Pekka
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Initial Notification
Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200925110518_4
Issuer
Name: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-09-24
Nature of the transaction: Pledging
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000153580
Volume: 60000
Unit price: 0.00000 Not Applicable
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 60000
Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Not Applicable
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-09-24
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000153580
Volume: 25000
Unit price: 8.00000 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 25000
Volume weighted average price: 8.00000 Euro

Disclaimer

RGT Bhd published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 11:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RGT
08:00aTALENOM PLC : Manager's Transactions
PU
09/09RGT : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 77,5 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net income 2020 4,97 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net cash 2020 27,0 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 280 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart RGT
Duration : Period :
RGT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RGT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Seat Hoe Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keng Kok Low Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Keong Ong Deputy Operations Director
Kim Goon Lam Chief Financial Officer
Lee Soo Ching Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RGT182.35%67
LG CHEM, LTD.92.44%37 821
DOW INC.-15.20%34 395
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-21.84%16 926
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-23.66%13 319
COVESTRO AG5.45%9 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group