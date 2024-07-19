NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RH ("RH" or the "Company") (NYSE: RH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RH and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 13, 2024, RH reported its financial results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024. Among other items, RH reported revenue of $727 million, down 1.7% from the same period in the prior year, and a net loss of $0.20 per share, down from a profit of $1.90 per share for the same period in the prior year. In response to RH's results, Wedbush dropped its price target by 22% and kept its Neutral rating, citing in part RH's overly optimistic guidance.

On this news, RH's stock price fell $47.32 per share, or 17.08%, to close at $229.73 per share on June 14, 2024.

