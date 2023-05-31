Advanced search
RH ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate RH for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

05/31/2023 | 05:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention RH ("RH ") (NYSE: RH) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into RH and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. RH, the holding company behind retailer Restoration Hardware, announced on February 3, 2023, that "our previously unaudited financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2022, the three and six months ended July 30, 2022, and the three and nine months October 29, 2022 (collectively the 'Prior Financial Statements') should no longer be relied upon due to material unintentional errors in certain of these financial periods with respect to our calculation of basic and diluted net income per share." Based on this news, shares of RH fell by more than 7.3% in intraday trading on February 6, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in RH, contact us about a possible lawsuit and potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/rh-class-action-submission-form?wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rh-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-investigate-rh-for-potential-violations-of-securities-laws-301835333.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
