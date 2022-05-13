RH Announces the Opening of RH San Francisco, the Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building

80,000-Square-Foot Landmark Building Restored and Reimagined as a First-of-Its-Kind Design and Dining Destination Featuring The Palm Court Restaurant & Wine Bar, a Rooftop Park with Dramatic Views of the San Francisco Skyline, Bay and Bridge, an In-House Interior Design Firm, Full Floors of RH Interiors, Modern, Outdoor, and the Exclusive Unveiling of the Brand’s New Collection, RH Contemporary.

RH (NYSE: RH) announced today the opening of RH San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building – the crown jewel of Pier 70 and gateway to what was once one of the country’s most storied shipyards. RH San Francisco represents the latest physical expression of the brand and its continued foray into hospitality with The Palm Court Restaurant – a new live-fire concept set within a dramatic atrium of glass and steel with towering Medjool date palms and featuring two Wine Bars at its dual entrances – plus a beautifully landscaped Rooftop Park with spectacular views of the city skyline, Bay and bridge.

Commanding five floors, this unrivaled experience seamlessly integrates luxury home furnishings collections from RH Contemporary, Interiors, Modern and Outdoor with rare art, antiques and artifacts from around the world. Constructed in 1917 and designed in the Classical Revival style by preeminent San Francisco architect Frederick H. Meyer, the landmark building has been meticulously restored and reimagined with great respect for its original vision. RH Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman has revitalized several other iconic buildings across the country, including the former Museum of Natural History in Boston’s Back Bay, the Post Office in Greenwich, Connecticut, and the Historic Three Arts Club in Chicago’s Gold Coast.

“We are both humbled and honored to play a part in the reestablishment of San Francisco’s historic shipyards, and to reimagine the iconic Bethlehem Steel Building into a place open to the public for the very first time,” said Mr. Friedman. “This was a rare opportunity to do what we love, in a city that we love and call our home.”

The monumental structure sits proudly on the corner of Illinois and 20th Streets, with elegant neoclassical architecture that has been artistically refinished by the famed Bay Area artist and color authority James Goodman. Entering through bespoke hand-forged iron gates graced with intricate scrollwork and gilded acanthus leaves, guests pass through an intimate vestibule with trickling wall fountains and antique urns that opens into a rare octagonal lobby with original rose marble floors, cast-stone walls and a meticulously restored plastered ornamental ceiling by Manuel Palos.

Architecturally integrated to form a new center core of the building, guests will discover The Palm Court Restaurant, a live-fire dining experience featuring a monolithic marble cooking hearth flanked by custom Molteni rotisseries from France.

Sitting beneath a dramatic atrium, this year-round skylit escape recalls the glamour of San Francisco’s Gilded Age – a stunning statement space featuring structural steelwork inspired by the former shipyard, towering Medjool date palms and a cascading center fountain sculpted of Calacatta gold marble.

Situated off each entrance to The Palm Court Restaurant, two luminous Wine Bars serve exceptional champagnes and wines from around the world for visitors to enjoy in adjacent lounge seating or while exploring the Gallery – including 40 wines by the glass and limited production offerings from Napa Valley’s renowned small vintners.

Extending down each wing of the Gallery from the lobby, two corridors with walls of soaring white Colorado marble bisect a classical arrangement of rooms. Here, visitors will discover a full floor dedicated to an exclusive preview of RH Contemporary in advance of its spring 2022 debut. Reflecting the brand’s evolving aesthetic with a minimalist design language that defines the moment, the unprecedented collection occupies the space between RH Interiors and RH Modern, highlighting the work of celebrated designers worldwide.

With a striking elliptical passageway off the lobby, the original stair rotunda provides access to level two. Upon arrival, guests will discover RH Interiors – an homage to refined design across the ages. Seamlessly extending from the original, a new grand spiraling staircase connects levels three and four. Natural light flows from a circular skylight two floors above while a spectacular, thirteen-tier Serenella chandelier suspended from its center point further illuminates the way.

Once the studio of naval architects and master draftsmen who designed some of the nation’s most legendary ships, level three now hosts a 10,000-square-foot open exhibition space set against walls of matte limestone plaster showcasing RH Modern – the largest fully integrated assortment of modern furniture, lighting, textiles and décor under one brand in the world.

At the top of the grand stair, visitors will arrive at the Rooftop Park. The immersive garden space is first experienced within a vestibule marked by retractable glass walls that open onto a beautifully landscaped park framing panoramic views of San Francisco Bay and the downtown skyline. Influenced by the great parterre gardens of the French Renaissance, the destination encompasses a series of intimate RH Outdoor lounge spaces defined by a layered composition of trellised London plane trees, sculptural evergreens and the sound of trickling fountains.

Occupying the entire lower level is an RH Interior Design Firm & Atelier – at 10,000 square feet, the brand’s largest to date. Providing an unparalleled level of professional design services, this interactive studio includes private client presentation rooms with state-of-the-art technology, an RH Rugs showroom presenting an exclusive collection distinguished by its superlative artistry and exquisite materials, design libraries dedicated to a vast assortment of textiles and furniture and lighting finishes, and an elegant jewel-box gallery showcasing bath and cabinet hardware designs.

RH San Francisco is located at 590 20th Street and offers valet parking. The Gallery can be reached at 415.865.0407. Hours of operation are 10am to 9pm daily.

