    RH   US74967X1037

RH

(RH)
05:01am EDT 2023-05-26
246.82 USD   -3.07%
RH NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of RH

05/29/2023 | 05:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that RH ("RH ") (NYSE: RH) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. RH, the holding company behind retailer Restoration Hardware, announced on February 3, 2023, that "our previously unaudited financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2022, the three and six months ended July 30, 2022, and the three and nine months October 29, 2022 (collectively the 'Prior Financial Statements') should no longer be relied upon due to material unintentional errors in certain of these financial periods with respect to our calculation of basic and diluted net income per share." Based on this news, shares of RH fell by more than 7.3% in intraday trading on February 6, 2023.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of RH investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rh-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?wire=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rh-news-the-klein-law-firm-initiates-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-officers-of-rh-301835318.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
