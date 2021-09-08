RH : Q2 2021 Financial Results and Shareholder Letter

Exhibit 99.2 SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SHAREHOLDER LETTER

A LETTER FROM OUR CHAIRMAN AND CEO RH REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND RAISES FISCAL 2021 OUTLOOK SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS Q2 GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 39% TO $989M VS. $709M LY Q2 ADJUSTED NET REVENUES INCREASED 39% TO $989M VS. $710M LY Q2 GAAP GROSS MARGIN INCREASED 240 BASIS POINTS TO 49.3% VS. 46.9% LY Q2 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN INCREASED 180 BASIS POINTS TO 49.3% VS. 47.5% LY Q2 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN INCREASED 590 BASIS POINTS TO 25.2% VS. 19.3% LY Q2 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN INCREASED 480 BASIS POINTS TO 26.6% VS. 21.8% LY Q2 GAAP NET INCOME INCREASED 130% TO $227M VS. $98M LY Q2 ADJUSTED NET INCOME INCREASED 105% TO $252M VS. $123M LY Q2 GAAP DILUTED EPS INCREASED 91% TO $7.09 VS. $3.71 LY Y Q2 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS INCREASED 73% TO $8.48 VS. $4.90 LY Q2 FREE CASH FLOW OF $95M Please see the tables below for reconciliations of all GAAP to non-GAAP measures referenced in this press release. TO OUR PEOPLE, PARTNERS, AND SHAREHOLDERS, We are pleased to report another quarter of record results with adjusted net revenues increasing 39% to $989 million versus $710 million a year ago, and up 40% compared to the second quarter of 2019. RH continues to set a new standard for financial performance in the home furnishings industry and our results now reflect those of the luxury sector as adjusted operating margin reached 26.6% versus 21.8% last year. We generated $263 million of adjusted operating income in the quarter, up 70% compared to $155 million a year ago. Adjusted net income increased 105% to $252 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share reached $8.48 versus $4.90 in the second quarter of last year. This year's adjusted net income benefited from an unusually low tax rate of 1.3% versus 16.1% a year ago due to an increase of stock options exercised in the quarter and the nearly 3x increase in our average stock price. If our tax rate in the second quarter was comparable to last year, adjusted diluted earnings per share would have been $7.21, an increase of 47% versus $4.90 in the second quarter of 2020. We generated $290 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter and $95 million of free cash flow. The second quarter ended with total net debt of $296 million and trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion, a new milestone for RH. While inventory on the balance sheet increased 32% to $646 million, inventory on hand was $400 million, up 12% to last year, as in-transit inventory of $163 million increased 85% compared to a year ago. RAISING FISCAL 2021 OUTLOOK Based on the continued strength of our business and the power of our operating model we are once again raising our outlook for fiscal 2021. We now expect revenue growth of 31% to 33% versus our prior outlook of 25% to 30% and adjusted operating margin in the range of 24.9% to 25.5%, versus our prior outlook of 23.5% to 24.3%. We are also raising our ROIC outlook for the year to 70% versus our prior outlook of 60%. 1 SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SHAREHOLDER LETTER

Our demand growth has accelerated during the third quarter on a two-year basis and has continued to build momentum despite cycling the most difficult comparisons from a year ago and the continued supply chain challenges that have been amplified by the spread of the Delta variant. We believe the data and current trends support the argument of a more long-term and sustainable step change in consumer spending on the home. An important point to consider when analyzing the strong demand in the housing market is the migration of consumers to larger suburban and second homes. This trend is resulting in substantial square footage growth that is driving increased furniture and furnishings demand. Add to that, historically low interest rates, a record stock market and the reopening of several large parts of the economy, and elevated spending on the home could have a very long tail. Looking forward, several factors lead us to believe fiscal 2022 is shaping up to be the most exciting year on record for the RH brand as we are planning: The largest new product cycle in our history, highlighted by the launch of RH Contemporary in the Spring of 2022, plus our latest RH Interiors & RH Modern Source Books which have not been mailed since the Spring of 2020.

The opening of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynhoe Park, a magical 73-acre estate designed in 1615 by the legendary English architect Sir John Soane that will introduce RH to the UK in a dramatic and unforgettable fashion.

73-acre estate designed in 1615 by the legendary English architect Sir John Soane that will introduce RH to the UK in a dramatic and unforgettable fashion. The unveiling of our first RH Guesthouse in New York, a revolutionary new hospitality concept for travelers seeking privacy and luxury in the $200 billion North American hotel market.

The launch of The World of RH, a digital portal presenting our integrated ecosystem of products, places, services and spaces all designed to elevate the RH brand and communicate our authority as a thought leader, taste and place maker. As it relates to the ongoing supply chain challenges, the Vietnamese government recently ordered a shutdown of manufacturing facilities due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant. This began with partial shutdowns in early July and expanded to full factory closures by late July. We are currently expecting manufacturing to restart in Vietnam in October with production ramping to full capacity by the end of the year. Additionally, suppliers globally continue to experience a number of challenges, including sourcing raw materials, and we are seeing price increases in the majority of our product categories. Shipping also continues to be a headwind with longer transit times and higher transportation costs. As a result of our accelerating demand trends and compounding supply chain challenges, we are delaying the launch of RH Contemporary until Spring of 2022. Additionally, we are pushing out the mailing of our Fall Source Books to enable manufacturing partners to focus on reducing the backlog of core products, while ramping and refining production of new collections to meet our elevated quality standards. Based on similar supply challenges and the uncertainty of how the Delta variant will impact the hospitality industry this Winter, we have made the decision to delay the opening of our first RH Guesthouse in New York City until Spring of 2022. Our plans to open new Design Galleries with integrated hospitality in Chicago, Jacksonville and San Francisco this Fall remain intact. THE LONG VIEW: THE RH BUSINESS VISION & ECOSYSTEM We believe, "There are those with taste and no scale, and those with scale and no taste," and the idea of scaling taste is large and far reaching. Our goal to position RH as the arbiter of taste for the home, has proven to be both disruptive and lucrative, as we continue our quest to build one of the most admired brands in the world. Our brand attracts the leading designers, artisans, and manufacturers, scaling and rendering their work more valuable across our integrated platform, enabling RH to curate the most compelling collection of luxury home products on the planet. Our efforts to elevate and expand our collection will continue with the introductions of RH Contemporary, RH Couture, RH Bespoke, RH Color, RH Antiques & Artifacts, RH Atelier and other new collections scheduled to launch over the next decade. Our plan to open immersive Design Galleries in every major market will unlock the value of our vast assortment, generating revenues of $5 to $6 billion in North America, and $20 to $25 billion globally. 2 SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SHAREHOLDER LETTER

Our strategy is to move the brand beyond curating and selling product to conceptualizing and selling spaces, by building an ecosystem of products, places, services and spaces that establish the RH brand as a global thought leader, taste and place maker. Our products are elevated and rendered more valuable by our architecturally inspiring Galleries which are further elevated and rendered more valuable by our interior design services and seamlessly integrated hospitality experience. Our hospitality efforts will continue to elevate the RH brand as we extend beyond the four walls of our Galleries into RH Guesthouses where our goal is to create a new market for travelers seeking privacy and luxury in the $200 billion North American hotel industry. Additionally, we are creating bespoke experiences like RH Yountville, an integration of Food, Wine, Art & Design in the Napa Valley, RH1 & RH2, our private jets, and RH3, our luxury yacht that is available for charter in the Caribbean and Mediterranean where the wealthy and affluent visit and vacation. These immersive experiences expose new and existing customers to our evolving authority in architecture, interior design and landscape architecture. This leads to our long-term strategy of building the world's first consumer-facing architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture services platform inside our Galleries, elevating the RH brand and amplifying our core business by adding new revenue streams while disrupting and redefining multiple industries. Our strategy comes full circle as we begin to conceptualize and sell spaces, moving beyond the $170 billion home furnishings market into the $1.7 trillion North American housing market with the launch of RH Residences − fully furnished luxury homes, condominiums and apartments with integrated services, that deliver taste and time value to discerning time starved consumers. Our ecosystem of products, places, services and spaces inspires customers to dream, design, dine, travel, and live in a world thoughtfully curated by RH, creating an emotional connection unlike any other brand in the world. The entirety of our strategy is designed to come to life digitally as we launch The World of RH, an online portal where customers can explore and be inspired by the depth and dimension of our brand. Our authority as an arbiter of taste will be further amplified when we introduce RH Media, a content platform that will celebrate the most innovative and influential leaders who are shaping the world of architecture and design. Our plan to expand the RH ecosystem globally multiplies the market opportunity to $7 to $10 trillion, one of the largest and most valuable addressed by any brand in the world today. A one percent share of the global market represents a $70 to $100 billion opportunity. Taste can be elusive, and we believe no one is better positioned than RH to create an ecosystem that makes taste inclusive, and by doing so, elevating and rendering our way of life more valuable. THE "RIGHT" PEOPLE ARE OUR GREATEST ASSET At RH, we believe deeply that the "right" people are our greatest asset. We value people with high energy, who have the ability to energize others. People who are smart, creative and have a point of view. People who see the answer in every problem, versus those who see the problem in every answer. People who are driven, determined, and won't take no for an answer. We value team players, people who are more concerned with what's right, rather than who's right. DeMonty Price, our Chief Operating, Service and Values Officer often says, "The right people are our greatest asset, and the wrong people are our greatest liability." He also reminds us that the "right" people are a reflection of all eleven tenets of our People Value above. I want to thank all the "right" people who bring our vision and values to life each and every day. The eleven out of eleven's as DP would call them. Thank you for your energy, your point of view, for not taking no for an answer and for being more concerned with what's right rather than who's right, as we continue our quest to become one of the most admired brands in the world. Carpe Diem, 3 SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SHAREHOLDER LETTER

Note: Demand is an operating metric that we use in reference to the dollar value of orders placed (orders convert to net revenue upon a customer obtaining control of the merchandise), and excludes exchanges and shipping fees. RH Core demand represents the demand generated from the RH brand excluding RH Baby & Child, RH Teen, RH Contract, RH Hospitality, RH Outlet, Membership and Waterworks. Total Company demand represents the demand generated from all of our businesses, inclusive of sales from RH Outlet and RH Hospitality. "ROIC" refers to return on invested capital. We define ROIC as adjusted operating income after-tax for the most recent twelve-month period, divided by the average of beginning and ending debt and equity less cash and equivalents as well as short and long-term investments for the most recent twelve- month period. ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our method of determining ROIC may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable. 4 SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SHAREHOLDER LETTER

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.