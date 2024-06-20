The 2024 Modern Sourcebook Presents 364 Pages of Inspired Design with an Expanded Portfolio of Visionary Designers and Exclusive Reissues of Iconic Pieces from the Past

RH (NYSE: RH) announced today the release of the 2024 RH Modern Sourcebook. Debuting more than 50 exclusive collections from internationally renowned designers, the comprehensive Sourcebook features the most significant reimagination since the inception of RH Modern in 2015. A new expression of modern design, the collection presents pieces from industry icons, offering the largest curated and fully integrated assortments of modern furnishings, lighting and décor under one brand in the world.

“We believe the new modern is about simplicity and balance, creating harmony between the past and present, the classic and the contemporary,” said RH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman. “We spent years searching for inspiring designers, editing and integrating their work, shaping spaces with a sense of clarity and continuity, resulting in an authentic expression of our combined creativity.”

Mr. Friedman continued, “We invite you to explore our new Modern Sourcebook digitally or physically, and encourage you to visit one of our Galleries where our design teams stand ready to infuse a modern sense of harmony into your home.”

Gracing the cover of the Sourcebook is the Boson chair, an iconic design for Artifort by Patrick Norguet (Paris), whose work is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The signature wingback silhouette is now available fully upholstered and set on a modern swivel base.

In a new partnership with the estate of Harvey Probber (New York), one of the most influential modern designers of the 20th century and the inventor of modular seating, RH Modern introduces three exclusive reissues of his original and highly collectible collections. A design that defined an era, Deep Tuft features rhythmic rows of exaggerated tufts, evoking a playful extravagance; the bold, streamlined silhouette of Cubo Raked offers multiple seating configurations that can transform any space; and the sculptural profile of Mayan epitomizes the expressiveness of postmodernism. All three collections are handcrafted in Italy to capture every detail of Probber’s vision.

With a creative process described as a collision of function and poetry, designer Filippo Piotti (Italy) debuts Isola, a striking modular design inspired by a formation of islands, with weighted back cushions that can be easily arranged to create different views, perspectives and conversations.

The dynamic, award-winning partnership of Thomas Bina (Los Angeles) and Ronald Sasson (Brazil) reflects a convergence of two very different backgrounds and artistic mindsets. Defined by individually applied reeds of wire-brushed solid American oak, Mulholland features radius corners and doors that curve around the side for an uninterrupted, fluid silhouette.

Influenced by her Belgian heritage and passion for innovation, Emilie Ceriez (Belgium) presents Dalia, with a commanding curved profile rendered in richly grained American white oak.

Bringing an architect’s eye to his designs, Pietro Franceschini (Milan) introduces Brioni, showcasing a bold geometry of curved and straight lines that add new energy to simple forms. Finished to highlight the wood’s rustic texture, the collection is artisan-crafted of European oak.

One of Italy’s most distinguished architects and designers, Claudio Bellini (Milan) presents two new collections – Bora, with compound curves showcasing a continuous wood-grain pattern across its silhouette, and Trieste, a celebration of refined forms with radius curves and cane panels that add warmth and texture.

Designer Julie Lawrence (Virginia) debuts Ciro, with richly textured hand-cast metal hardware providing a counterpoint to the design’s compound curves, crafted of European silver fir and finished to highlight its dramatic grain.

Driven by a “less is more” philosophy, designer Line Svendsen (Norway) offers three new collections: Noma reflects a clean Scandinavian sensibility with rounded contours crafted of wire-brushed American white oak; Leo, a striking barrel-back chair with raked legs; and the Rochachair,featuring an aerodynamic silhouette perched on a conical base.

Australian designers Nicholas and Harrison Condos (Sydney) introduce Leon, crafted of Canadian Douglas fir with a deep brushed finish for distinctive texture; its beveled-edge top is supported by asymmetric legs that create an organic profile.

