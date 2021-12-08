Log in
RH

RH Reports Record Third Quarter Results and Raises Fiscal 2021 Outlook

12/08/2021 | 04:06pm EST
RH (NYSE: RH) has released its financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021, in a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman, available on the Investor Relations section of its website at ir.rh.com.

As previously announced, RH leadership will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) today. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 866.940.6255 or 270.215.9567 for international callers. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.

ABOUT RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com and Waterworks.com.


All news about RH
04:22pRH : Reports Record Third Quarter Results and Raises Fiscal 2021 Outlook - Form 8-K
PU
04:06pRH Reports Record Third Quarter Results and Raises Fiscal 2021 Outlook
BU
12:03pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : RH, 54.5% Follow-Through Indicator, 11.6% Sensitive
MT
12/06RH Should Post 'At Best' in Line Q3 Earnings on Supply Chain, Order Backlog Woes, Wedbu..
MT
12/06Wedbush Cuts Price Target on RH to $600 From $760 Ahead of Q3 Report; Outperform Rating..
MT
12/01RH to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 8, 2021
BU
11/22Best Buy, Wayfair Among Hardline Retailers Seen Benefiting From Strong Big-Ticket Spend..
MT
11/19RH Announces the Opening of RH Jacksonville, the Gallery at St. Johns Town Center
BU
11/19RH Announces the Opening of RH Jacksonville, the Gallery at St. Johns Town Center
CI
11/08RH ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES AND PROMOTIONS - Form 8-K
PU
Analyst Recommendations on RH
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 765 M - -
Net income 2022 726 M - -
Net cash 2022 38,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 121 M 12 121 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 750
Free-Float 89,9%
RH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 576,34 $
Average target price 736,63 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary G. Friedman Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eri Chaya Co-President, Director & Chief Creative Officer
Demonty Price Co-President, Chief Operating & Service Officer
Jack Matthew Jarowicz Preston Chief Financial Officer
Prakash Muppirala Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RH25.70%12 121
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.34%18 323
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.74.26%13 345
DUNELM GROUP PLC14.01%3 711
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.7.77%1 923