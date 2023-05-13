Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RH   US74967X1037

RH

(RH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-12 pm EDT
259.73 USD   -1.99%
07:01aRH Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RH To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
04/05Rh : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30Tick-up in Jobless Claims, Downward Revision to Final GDP Estimate Help US Equities Extend Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RH Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RH To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/13/2023 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RH ("RH" or the "Company") (NYSE: RH).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RH stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/RH.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. RH, the holding company behind retailer Restoration Hardware, announced on February 3, 2023, that "our previously unaudited financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2022, the three and six months ended July 30, 2022, and the three and nine months October 29, 2022 (collectively the 'Prior Financial Statements') should no longer be relied upon due to material unintentional errors in certain of these financial periods with respect to our calculation of basic and diluted net income per share." Based on this news, shares of RH fell by more than 7.3% in intraday trading on February 6, 2023.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rh-investor-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-rh-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301823877.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about RH
07:01aRH Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
PR
04/05Rh : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securit..
AQ
03/30Tick-up in Jobless Claims, Downward Revision to Final GDP Estimate Help US Equities Ext..
MT
03/30US Stocks Higher in Midday Trading But Below Earlier Levels
MT
03/30BNP Paribas Exane Lowers RH's Price Target to $260 From $350, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/30RH Holds Potential to Become Global Luxury Brand, Morgan Stanley Says; Rating Maintaine..
MT
03/30UBS Adjusts RH Price Target to $255 From $280, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/30Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
03/30RH Facing Challenges on 'Luxury Mountain' Climb as Revenue Outlook Comes Below Street V..
MT
03/30Loop Capital Adjusts RH Price Target to $300 From $370, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RH
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer