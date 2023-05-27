Advanced search
    RH   US74967X1037

RH

(RH)
05-26-2023
246.82 USD   -3.07%
RH's Furniture Demand 'Tide' Fades Out Amid Strong Brand Power, Wedbush Says
MT
UBS Adjusts RH's Price Target to $250 From $255, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Goldman Sachs Adjusts RH's Price Target to $176 From $158, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
RH Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RH To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/27/2023 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RH ("RH" or the "Company") (NYSE: RH).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RH stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/RH.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. RH, the holding company behind retailer Restoration Hardware, announced on February 3, 2023, that "our previously unaudited financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2022, the three and six months ended July 30, 2022, and the three and nine months October 29, 2022 (collectively the 'Prior Financial Statements') should no longer be relied upon due to material unintentional errors in certain of these financial periods with respect to our calculation of basic and diluted net income per share." Based on this news, shares of RH fell by more than 7.3% in intraday trading on February 6, 2023.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rh-investor-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-rh-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301835999.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RH
More recommendations
