Tucked Away in the Guesthouse Cellar, the Luminous 32-Seat Lounge Offers a Curated Menu Featuring Elegant Dishes Topped with the Highest Grades of Petrossian Caviar, Classic Caviar Service, a Library of the World’s Finest Champagnes and Vodkas, Plus a Select Menu of Timeless Cocktails

RH (NYSE: RH) announced today the opening of the Champagne & Caviar Bar at the RH Guesthouse New York. Expanding on the unprecedented luxury and privacy of the Guesthouse, guests descend a floor-to-ceiling European white oak staircase to a luminous and alluring 32-seat lounge with iridescent champagne lacquered walls and handblown amber glass ceilings. Italian Calacatta gold marble tables sit atop marble-mosaic floors surrounded by banquettes of camel mohair velvet. Guests will enjoy a curated menu featuring elegant dishes topped with the highest grades of Petrossian Caviar, classic caviar service, a library of the world’s finest Champagnes and Vodkas, plus a select menu of timeless cocktails. The immersive space evokes a quiet jewel box erasing the chaos of the outside world.

RH Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman commented, “The Champagne & Caviar Bar at the RH Guesthouse New York reflects our vision to imagine an alluring space and immersive experience that transports you to both the glamour of secretive and sensual speakeasies of the past, and the most luxurious private lounges and clubs of the present.” Mr. Friedman continued, “Through our multi-year effort to design this extraordinary new concept, we have developed both a passion for and commitment to caviar and have plans to open Champagne & Caviar Bars in Paris, London, and Aspen over the next three years.”

The Champagne & Caviar Bar menu, personally overseen and developed by Mr. Friedman and his Global Culinary Team, has been years in the making and is inspired by RH’s vision to create a caviar experience that respects tradition while reflecting the brand’s unique and modern point of view.

The menu presents a collection of caviar plates each generously topped with Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Caviar:

Caviar Cones – Classic cornets filled with toro or salmon and topped with Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Caviar and a dash of crème fraîche, or simply filled with caviar and crème fraîche.

Caviar Rolls – Warm, buttery brioche rolls envelop king crab or Maine lobster, with Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Caviar and crème fraîche, or simply filled with caviar and crème fraîche.

Caviar Tartares ​​– Fresh toro or salmon tartare with cucumber and chives, or steak tartare, topped with Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Caviar.

Caviar Potatoes – Crispy latkes or potato skins with crème fraîche and chives, or pommes purée, topped with Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Caviar.

Caviar Chips & Dip – Impossibly thin homemade potato chips or fresh vegetable chips on ice with crème fraîche and chives, or crispy tortilla chips with guacamole, all topped with Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Caviar.

Classic caviar service is presented with a selection of the finest Petrossian Royal, Imperial and Special Reserve Caviars, served with blinis, impossibly thin potato chips, crème fraîche, chives, chopped red onion and hard-boiled egg.

The menu includes simple desserts such as refreshing Grapefruit Granita, fresh Strawberries with Chantilly Cream, and American Birthday Cake by the slice or whole.

A distinguished list of Champagnes spans youthful and bright bottlings to rare finds such as vintage 1975 Dom Pérignon Oenothèque. The menu showcases an eclectic and ever-changing selection including vibrant expressions of terroir by esteemed grower producers, Special Club selections, and classic Grandes Marques Champagnes. The RH Library Selection features exceptional vintages in verticals from Champagne’s finest houses including Dom Pérignon, Louis Roederer, Salon, and Krug.

The lounge also offers an international list of esteemed Vodkas, served ice cold and poured tableside, plus a curated collection of classic cocktails.

Located at 55 Gansevoort Street, the Champagne & Caviar Bar at RH Guesthouse New York will be open from 6pm to 10pm, Sunday through Wednesday, and 6pm to 11pm, Thursday through Saturday. Reservations can be made online at OpenTable, and our menu can be viewed at RHGuesthouse.com.

