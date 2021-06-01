RH : Notice of 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting and Proxy Statement

CONTENTS A LETER FROM OUR CHAIRMAN & CEO .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 01 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 06 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF TOP SHAREHOLDERS & LEADERSHIP .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 COMPANY LEADERSHIP DIRECTORS & OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68 PROPOSAL 1 ELECTION OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101 PROPOSAL 2 ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105 PROPOSAL 3 RATIFICATION OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 107 ANNEX A RECONCILIATION TABLES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 112 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 120

A LETTER FROM OUR CHAIRMAN AND CEO TO OUR PEOPLE, PARTNERS, AND SHAREHOLDERS, Fiscal 2020 was an outstanding year for Team RH. We achieved record results across every key metric of our business while continuing to elevate the RH brand and create strategic separation in our industry. The emergence of RH as luxury brand generating luxury margins arrived sooner than later, demonstrating the desirability of our proprietary products, and the power of our operating model. RH has also become one of the top performing consumer stocks of the past decade. Since our IPO on November 2, 2012 at $24 per share, RH's stock price appreciation has outperformed through the end of our fiscal 2020 Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Nike, Starbucks, LVMH, Home Depot, Hermès and just about everyone else but Tesla. Warren Buffett says, "Time favors the well-managed company." We believe our performance has and will continue to prove that point. As we move past this deadly and disruptive virus, we do so with gratitude for those who put their lives at risk to protect ours. We also turn this corner knowing that we used our time wisely to reimagine and reinvent ourselves once again. While proud of what we accomplished and all that was done, I'm inspired by what we've imagined and who we've become. We enter this new decade with a compelling vision for the future, a team passionate about bringing that vision to life, and the strongest brand and business model in our industry. In this letter I will highlight the strategic separation we've created and the key strategies we are pursuing in our quest to become one of the most admired brands in the world. PRODUCT ELEVATION We have built the most comprehensive and compelling collection of luxury home furnishings under one brand in the world. Our products are presented across multiple collections, categories, and channels that we control, and their desirability and exclusivity has enabled us to achieve industry leading revenues and margins. Our customers know them as RH Interiors, RH Modern, RH Beach House, RH Ski House, RH Outdoor, RH Rugs, RH Baby & Child, RH Teen, and Waterworks. The strategic separation we've created will continue to expand with the introduction of RH Contemporary in 2021, plus RH Couture Upholstery, RH Bespoke Furniture, and RH Color over the next several years. GALLERY TRANSFORMATION Our ability to transform our legacy stores into multi-dimensional Design Galleries has proven that we can double our retail revenue and profitability in markets with legacy stores which will enable the RH brand to reach $5 to $6 billion of revenues with a mid-twenties operating margin in North America. These inspiring and disruptive physical experiences render our products more valuable while creating massive strategic separation and unmatched brand awareness, enabling us to gain market share at lower advertising costs. This presents a conundrum for our competition who are closing or downsizing their stores while we build the largest specialty stores in the history of our industry. The fact is most retail stores are archaic windowless boxes that lack any sense of humanity. There's generally no fresh air or natural light, plants die in most retail stores, and I'm sure it's not the best environment for humans either. That's why we don't build retail stores, we create inspiring spaces that blur the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality. Spaces that are filled with fresh air and natural light, with garden courtyards, rooftop parks, restaurants and wine bars. Spaces that activate all of the senses, and spaces that cannot be replicated online.

DIGITAL REIMAGINATION Our strategy is to digitally reimagine the RH brand and business model both internally and externally. Internally regarding how we innovate, curate, and integrate all the dynamic aspects of our brand and business model, and externally as we introduce our customers to The World of RH, a new digital portal presenting our Products, Places, Services and Spaces. This multi-year effort began internally this year with the reimagination of our Center of Innovation & Product Leadership, which will incorporate digitally integrated visuals and decision data designed to amplify the creative process from product ideation to product presentation. Our external efforts will begin this fall with the launch of phase one of our new digital portal, The World of RH, which will include rich, immersive content with simplified navigation and search functionality, all designed to enhance the shopping experience and render our product and brand more desirable and valuable. We believe we can create similar strategic separation online as we have with our Galleries offline, focusing our creativity and reconceptualizing what a website can and should be. BRAND ELEVATION We are beginning to evolve the brand beyond curating and selling product, towards conceptualizing and selling spaces, by building an ecosystem of products, services, places, and spaces designed to elevate and establish the RH brand as a thought leader, taste and place maker. Our Products are the core of our ecosystem and include RH Interiors, RH Contemporary, RH Modern, RH Beach House, RH Ski House, RH Baby & Child, RH Teen, and Waterworks. Our Services, RH Interior Design, RH Contract, RH Trade, and RH In-Your Home extend the brand into adjacent businesses that amplify the core. We are also exploring the opportunity to expand our services to include Architecture and Landscape Architecture as we receive constant inquiries regarding the design of our Galleries and Gardens. Our Places include RH Galleries, designed to elevate and render our product and brand more valuable, RH Restaurants, which further elevate the experience while driving high quality, incremental traffic to our Galleries, RH Guesthouses, where our goal is to create a new market for travelers seeking privacy and luxury in the $200 billion hotel industry and RH Residences, fully furnished luxury homes, condominiums, and apartments with integrated services that will deliver taste and time value to wealthy and affluent, time-starved consumers. Our Spaces, conceptualized to inspire customers and elevate the brand, will initially include Plane & Yacht Design and Charter where customers can access our design experience, view our work online, and charter RH1 & RH2 our private planes, and RH3 our luxury yacht which is available in the Mediterranean and Caribbean where the wealthy and affluent visit and vacation. We will also be opening our first RH Bath House & Spa as part of our Aspen Guesthouse, as well as other exciting spaces we will be introducing over the next several years. We believe these immersive experiences inspire customers to dream, design, dine, travel, and live in a world thoughtfully curated by RH, creating an impression and connection unlike any other brand on the planet.

GLOBAL EXPANSION We believe RH has a significant opportunity to expand internationally. Analyzing the major luxury brands, the data suggests that RH has the long term potential to become a $20 to 25 billion global brand in its current form, and possibly larger if aspects of our ecosystem become meaningful revenue streams. Our view is the competitive environment globally is more fragmented and primed for disruption than the North American market, and there is no direct competitor of scale that possesses the product, operational platform, and brand of RH. Our global expansion begins in the Spring of 2022 with the opening of RH England, The Gallery at Aynhoe Park, a 73 acre historic estate designed in 1615 by Sir John Soane, arguably one of the most respected and celebrated architects of his time. RH England will feature The Aynhoe Architectural Library, The Aynhoe Organic Gardens, The RH Restaurant & Orangery, and a Champagne & Caviar Cellar among other unique experiences. Pending reopening plans for France, our goal is to open RH Paris, The Gallery on the Champs-Elysées in the Fall of 2022. RH Paris is entered through magnificent 18 foot gates that lead you down a decomposed granite path lined with majestic hedges to a romantic garden where you encounter the 18 foot brass doors that open to the six floors connected by traversing cast brass staircases and a glass elevator. RH Paris will include a glass enclosed terrace restaurant inspired by the Grand Palais, and a Champagne and Caviar Bar on the top floor with an intimate rooftop garden and views of the Eiffel Tower. In total we have secured five locations in Europe including London, Munich, and Dusseldorf, and are in final negotiations for an additional five locations, which will open over the next two to three years. CLIMBING THE LUXURY MOUNTAIN WHILE BUILDING A BRAND WITH NO PEER Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Tiffany, and the rest of the finest luxury brands in the world were all born on the top of the luxury mountain. Never has a brand started at the base as we have, and made the climb to the peak. We believe RH can be the first to make the climb, knowing very well those at the top don't necessarily want us to. In order to make the climb, we understand that our work has to be so extraordinary that it creates a forced reconsideration of our brand, requiring those at the top of the mountain to tip their hat in respect. It is not a climb for the faint of heart, requiring imagination, innovation, and a great deal of persistence and perspiration. We have to be willing to endure short-term pain to drive long-term gain, as we did moving from a promotional to a membership model, redesigning our operating platform, eliminating our holiday assortments, or managing the business with a bias for earnings versus revenues as we built a durable platform to support long-termhigh-quality growth. We also understand the strategies we are pursuing - opening the largest specialty retail experiences in our industry, while most are shrinking the size of their retail footprint or closing stores; moving from a promotional to a membership model, while others are increasing promotions, positioning their brands around price versus product; continuing to mail inspiring Source Books, while many are eliminating catalogs; and refusing to follow the herd in self-promotion on social media, instead allowing our brand to be defined by the taste, design, and quality of the products and experiences we are creating - are all in direct conflict with conventional wisdom and the plans being pursued by many in our industry. We believe when you step back and consider: one, we are building a brand with no peer; two, we are creating a customer experience that cannot be replicated online; and three, we have total control of our brand from concept to customer, you realize what we are building is extremely rare in today's retail landscape and we would argue, will also prove to be equally valuable.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.