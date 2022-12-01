Advanced search
    RH   US74967X1037

RH

(RH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
281.20 USD   -1.96%
04:09pRH to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on December 8, 2022
BU
11/21Barclays Downgrades RH to Equalweight from Overweight, Cuts Price Target to $243 From $328
MT
11/18Wedbush Downgrades RH to Neutral From Outperform, Lowers PT to $270 From $274; Says Market Share Losses Driving Course-Correction
MT
RH to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on December 8, 2022

12/01/2022 | 04:09pm EST
RH (NYSE: RH) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended October 29, 2022, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, after market close. RH’s third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results press release will include a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, highlighting the Company’s continued evolution and recent performance. The shareholder letter and financial results will be posted to the Company’s investor relations website at ir.rh.com.

RH leadership will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on December 8, 2022. The live conference call may be accessed by dialing 646.307.1963 or 800.715.9871 for international callers. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.

About RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books, and online at RH.com, RHContemporary.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com and Waterworks.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RH
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 583 M - -
Net income 2023 524 M - -
Net cash 2023 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 805 M 6 805 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart RH
RH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 286,83 $
Average target price 322,94 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary G. Friedman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eri Chaya President, Director & Chief Creative Officer
Jack Preston Chief Financial Officer
Edward T. Lee Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RH-46.48%6 805
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.64%12 623
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-31.67%7 780
DUNELM GROUP PLC-27.15%2 417
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-28.89%672
NICK SCALI LIMITED-26.38%614