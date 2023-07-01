RH Bophelo Limited announced following intended changes to the Board. The following Non-Executive Directors have indicated not to stand for re-election: Mr. John Oliphant; Dr. Kgaogelo Ntshwana; and Mr. Lyndsay Maseko. Mr. Samson Moraba, the existing Lead Independent Director, to replace Mr. John Oliphant as Chairperson of the company, effective on conclusion of the AGM.

Appointment of non-executive Directors, effective on conclusion of the AGM. Mrs. Fulufhelo Makwetla Â­ Non-Executive-Director. Fulufhelo is an investment professional and entrepreneur with a passion for developmental investments, diversity advancement and inclusivity.

She was awarded the Outstanding female professional by ABSIP in 2021. She is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Third Way Investment Partners, a specialist investment firm focusing on infrastructure investing. She currently serves as a director on the board of SAVCA and various portfolio companies of the Third Way Asset Management Group.

Mr. Romeo Makhubela Â­ Independent Non- Executive- Director. Romeo is the co-founder and CEO of Zava Financial Services Pty Ltd. the controlling shareholder of All Weather Capital Pty Ltd. and fully owned subsidiary of Third Way Group and has 25 years of investment experience. Romeo is the former CEO of Vunani Fund Managers, he joined the business in July 2011 from a newly merged MMI asset management business where he was the head of Portfolio Management and Executive Director.