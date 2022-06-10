RH Bophelo : Summary Abridged Results For The Year Ended 28 February 2022
06/10/2022 | 10:53am EDT
RH BOPHELO LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 2016/533398/06)
JSE & RSE share code: RHB, ISIN: ZAE000244737 ("RHB" or "the Company")
SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SUMMARISED YEAR END RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2022
INTRODUCTION
The Board of Directors ("the Board") of the Company is pleased to present the results for the year ended 28 February 2022.
The key financial indicators reflected in these financial results are:
Net asset value increased by 5% year on year, from a balance of R864 million to R904 million;
Total investment income decreased by 54% year on year, from R189 million to R88 million;
Dividend income increased by 71% year on year, from R7 million to R24 million;
Total income before tax decreased by 62% year on year, from R167 million to R64 million;
Total income after tax decreased by 60% year on year, from R131 million to R53 million;
Basic earnings and diluted earnings per share decreased by 62%, to 82,7 cents per share (2021: 217,5 cents per share);
Headline and diluted headline earnings per share decreased by 62%, to 82,7 cents per share (2021: 217,5 cents per share);
Net asset value per share increased by 5%, to 1 397,3 cents per share (2021: 1 335,6 cents per share);
The Company declared a gross maiden dividend on "A" ordinary shares of ZAR 15 cents per "A" share during the
2022 financial period, record date 23 July 2021 and paid on 26 July 2021. The total dividend declared was R9 703 695 (2021: Nil);
Another maiden dividend of R3 900 000 was declared, and paid on 25 February 2022 on the "B" class sharerelating to a management incentive scheme; and
No dividends were declared subsequent to year end.
SUMMARISED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2022
Investment income
Interest income
Dividend income
Gains from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Total investment income
Other income
Total expenses
Total income before tax
Audited
Audited
Feb-22
Feb-21
R
R
5 826 678
7 020 714
24 071 536
7 336 107
58 464 695
174 477 925
88 362 909
188 834 746
1 872 316
430 411
(25 802 742)
(22 747 356)
64 432 483
166 517 801
Basic earnings and diluted earnings per share (cents)
82,7
217,5
Headline and diluted headline earnings per share (cents)
This announcement is itself not independently reviewed but extracted from independently audited results, on which Mazars has issued an unmodified audit opinion, which is available on the Company's website.
Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement and the audited annual financial statements available on the Company's website and SENS. The full announcement, the independent unmodified auditor's report containing key audit matters and the audited annual financial statements can be accessed using the following links: Company website (https://www.rhbophelo.co.za/investment/investors).
The full announcement can be requested from the company secretary via an email (cosec@corporate-vision.co.za).
On behalf of the Board
Quinton Zunga
CEO
Dion Mhlaba
CFO
Johannesburg
10 June 2022
