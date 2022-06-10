RH Bophelo : Summary Abridged Results For The Year Ended 28 February 2022

RH BOPHELO LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 2016/533398/06)

JSE & RSE share code: RHB, ISIN: ZAE000244737 ("RHB" or "the Company")

SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SUMMARISED YEAR END RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2022

INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of the Company is pleased to present the results for the year ended 28 February 2022.

The key financial indicators reflected in these financial results are:

Net asset value increased by 5% year on year, from a balance of R864 million to R904 million;

Total investment income decreased by 54% year on year, from R189 million to R88 million;

Dividend income increased by 71% year on year, from R7 million to R24 million;

Total income before tax decreased by 62% year on year, from R167 million to R64 million;

Total income after tax decreased by 60% year on year, from R131 million to R53 million;

Basic earnings and diluted earnings per share decreased by 62%, to 82,7 cents per share (2021: 217,5 cents per share);

Headline and diluted headline earnings per share decreased by 62%, to 82,7 cents per share (2021: 217,5 cents per share);

Net asset value per share increased by 5%, to 1 397,3 cents per share (2021: 1 335,6 cents per share);

The Company declared a gross maiden dividend on "A" ordinary shares of ZAR 15 cents per "A" share during the

2022 financial period, record date 23 July 2021 and paid on 26 July 2021. The total dividend declared was R9 703 695 (2021: Nil);

2022 financial period, record date 23 July 2021 and paid on 26 July 2021. The total dividend declared was R9 703 695 (2021: Nil); Another maiden dividend of R3 900 000 was declared, and paid on 25 February 2022 on the "B" class share relating to a management incentive scheme ; and

; and No dividends were declared subsequent to year end.

SUMMARISED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2022