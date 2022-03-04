EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME :: GRANT OF OPTIONS PURSUANT TO RHP SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2011

RH PETROGAS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Registration Number 198701138Z

GRANT OF OPTIONS PURSUANT TO RHP SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2011

The Board of Directors of RH Petrogas Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following details pertaining to the grant of options (the "Options") pursuant to the RHP Share Option Scheme

2011 ("Scheme") to eligible participants of the Scheme:

(a) Date of grant : 4 March 2022 (b) Aggregate number of Options granted : 2,800,000 (c) Exercise price of Options granted : S$0.220 (d) Market price of the Company's shares : S$0.325 (as at close of last trading day before the date of grant - 3 March 2022)

Aggregate number of Options granted to the Directors of the Company:

Name and designation Number of Options (i) Mr Chang Cheng-Hsing Francis 1,000,000 (Group CEO and Executive Director) (ii) Mr Yeo Yun Seng Bernard (Independent Director) 200,000 (iii) Mr Lee Hock Lye (Independent Director) 200,000 (iv) Mr Achmad Lukman Kartanegara (Independent Director) 200,000 (v) Ms Kuan Li Li (Independent Director) 200,000 (f) Validity Period of the Options: : 5 years

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chang Cheng-Hsing Francis

Group CEO & Executive Director

4 March 2022