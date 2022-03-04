EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME :: GRANT OF OPTIONS PURSUANT TO RHP SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2011

RH PETROGAS LIMITED
(the "Company")
Registration Number 198701138Z
GRANT OF OPTIONS PURSUANT TO RHP SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2011
The Board of Directors of RH Petrogas Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following details pertaining to the grant of options (the "Options") pursuant to the RHP Share Option Scheme
2011 ("Scheme") to eligible participants of the Scheme:
|
(a)
|
Date of grant
|
:
|
4 March 2022
|
(b)
|
Aggregate number of Options granted
|
:
|
2,800,000
|
(c)
|
Exercise price of Options granted
|
:
|
S$0.220
|
(d)
|
Market price of the Company's shares
|
:
|
S$0.325
|
|
(as at close of last trading day before
|
|
|
|
the date of grant - 3 March 2022)
|
|
-
Aggregate number of Options granted to the Directors of the Company:
|
|
|
Name and designation
|
|
|
Number of Options
|
|
(i)
|
Mr Chang Cheng-Hsing Francis
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
(Group CEO and Executive Director)
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
Mr Yeo Yun Seng Bernard (Independent Director)
|
200,000
|
|
(iii)
|
Mr Lee Hock Lye (Independent Director)
|
|
200,000
|
|
(iv)
|
Mr Achmad Lukman Kartanegara (Independent Director)
|
200,000
|
|
(v)
|
Ms Kuan Li Li (Independent Director)
|
|
200,000
|
(f)
|
Validity Period of the Options:
|
:
|
5 years
|
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Chang Cheng-Hsing Francis
Group CEO & Executive Director
4 March 2022
Disclaimer
RH Petrogas Limited published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:25:01 UTC.