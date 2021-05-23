EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING :: VOLUNTARY
05/23/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
RH PETROGAS LIMITED
(Company Registration Number 198701138Z)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Unless otherwise deﬁned, all capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meaning as used in the circular dated 24 May 2021 issued by RH Petrogas Limited (the "Circular").
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company will be held by way of electronic means on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought ﬁ t, passing with or without modiﬁ cations, the following resolutions which will be proposed as Special Resolutions:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION 1
THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE NEW CONSTITUTION OF THE COMPANY
That:-
the New Constitution submitted to this meeting and reproduced in its entirety in Appendix 1 to the Circular be approved and adopted as the Constitution of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Existing Constitution; and
the Directors and any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they and/or he/she may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to this Special Resolution.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION 2
THE PROPOSED REPLACEMENT OF THE OBJECTS CLAUSES IN THE NEW CONSTITUTION WITH A GENERAL POWERS PROVISION
That subject to and contingent upon the passing of Special Resolution 1:-
Article 4 (i.e. the objects clauses) in the New Constitution be deleted in its entirety and replaced with a new Article 4 (i.e. a general powers provision) as set out in Appendix 3 to the Circular; and
the Directors and any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they and/or he/she may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to this Special Resolution.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Wee Woon Hong
Company Secretary
Singapore
24 May 2021
EXPLANATORY NOTES:
The proposed Special Resolution 1, if passed, will approve the adoption of the New Constitution in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Company's Existing Constitution. The New Constitution will replace the Existing Constitution and incorporate amendments to take into account, amongst others, the changes to the Companies Act, Cap. 50 ("Companies Act") introduced pursuant to the Companies (Amendment) Act 2005, the Companies (Amendment) Act 2014 and the Companies (Amendment) Act 2017, and the prevailing Listing Manual. The Company is also taking the opportunity to include provisions in the New Constitution to address the personal data protection regime in Singapore, to facilitate the implementation of a scrip dividend scheme by the Company if so desired in future and to incorporate certain other general changes. Please refer to the Circular for more details.
The proposed Special Resolution 2, if passed, will replace the objects clauses in the New Constitution with a general provision giving the Company full capacity to carry on or undertake any business or activity, do any act or enter into any transaction.
ACRA issued the Registrar's Interpretation No. 1 of 2019 on 15 May 2019, pursuant to which it clariﬁ ed (amongst other things) that if a company intends to alter the provisions of its constitution with respect to the objects of the company, the company may only do so by passing a special resolution that only alters the provisions of its constitution with respect to the objects of the company (i.e. the special resolution must not, in addition to alterations to the objects in the constitution, contain alterations to other aspects of the constitution).
In line with the Registrar's Interpretation, the Company proposes to replace the objects clauses in the Existing Constitution via a separate Special Resolution 2, the passing of which is contingent upon the passing of Special Resolution 1. In other words, the objects clauses in the Existing Constitution will be retained in Article 4 of the New Constitution proposed to be adopted pursuant to Special Resolution 1, and Special Resolution 2 is then proposed to be passed as a separate resolution at the same EGM to replace such objects clauses with a new general powers provision. Please refer to the Circular for more details.
Accordingly, if Special Resolution 1 is not passed, Special Resolution 2 will be withdrawn.
Notes on the alternative arrangements for the forthcoming EGM:
This forthcoming EGM is convened and is to be held by electronic means pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 and as amended by the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) (Amendment No.2) Order 2020 and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) (Amendment No.3) Order 2020. This Notice is published on the SGX website (https://www.sgx.com/securities/equities/T13#Company%20Announcements)and is also made available on the Company's website (http://rhpetrogas.listedcompany.com/newsroom.html). Printed copies of this Notice and the Circular will not be mailed to members (i.e. shareholders) of the Company.
In view of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Government of Singapore, members will not be able to attend the forthcoming EGM in person. A member (whether individual or corporate) who wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the forthcoming EGM must appoint the Chairman of the EGM as his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the EGM. A member should speciﬁ cally indicate how the member wishes to vote for or vote against (or abstain from voting on) the resolutions.
A member who wishes to watch and observe the proceedings of the EGM through a live webcast (comprising both video (audio-visual) and audio-only feeds) via their mobile phones, tablets or computers are to submit their request by email, with their full name (as per CDP/CPF/SRS/Script-based records), identiﬁ cation number (e.g. NRIC/Passport Number/FIN), shareholding type(s) (e.g. CDP/CPF/SRS/Script-based), email address and contact number (to enable the Company and/or its agents and service providers to authenticate their status as member) to the Company by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 13 June 2021 (i.e. not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the above EGM), to info@rhpetrogas.com.
Upon successful authentication, each such member will receive an email reply by 3.00 p.m. on Monday, 14 June 2021. The email reply will contain instructions to access the live webcast of the EGM proceedings. Only authenticated members are permitted to access and attend the EGM proceedings. Members who have pre-registered by the deadline of 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 13 June 2021 but have not received an email reply by 3.00 p.m. on Monday, 14 June 2021 are to contact the Company for assistance by phone (at (65) 6216 3988) or by email (at info@rhpetrogas.com) as soon as practicable.
On the day of the EGM, before an authenticated and pre-registered member may access the live webcast and attend the EGM (by electronic means), the member's identity is required to be veriﬁ ed by the Company's Share Registrar. Members are encouraged to log in (to access to the live webcast of the EGM proceedings) early to avoid possible bottlenecks and potential delays. We seek your kind understanding and cooperation. Members may log in from 9.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 15 June 2021.
Members will not be allowed to ask questions during the live webcast of the EGM. Members who may have questions relating to each resolution to be tabled for approval at the EGM are to submit their questions by email, together with their full name (as per CDP/CPF/SRS/Script-based records), identiﬁ cation number (e.g. NRIC/Passport Number/FIN), shareholding type(s) (e.g. CDP/CPF/SRS/Script-based), email address, and contact number (to enable the Company and/or its agents and service providers to authenticate their status as members) to the Company by 10.00 a.m. on Saturday, 12 June 2021 (that is not less than 72 hours before the time ﬁ xed for holding the forthcoming EGM) to info@rhpetrogas.com. The Company will endeavour to address all relevant and substantial questions (as may be determined by the Company in its sole discretion) received.
CPF and SRS investors including persons who hold shares through relevant intermediaries (as deﬁ ned in section 181 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50) who wish to appoint the Chairman of the EGM as proxy should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks, SRS Operators or relevant intermediaries to submit their votes and/or questions relating to each resolution to be tabled for approval at the EGM, by5.00 p.m. on Friday, 4 June 2021. As a recap, only the chairman of the forthcoming EGM may be appointed as proxy.
If the member is a corporation, the instrument appointing the proxy must be under seal or the hand of an ofﬁ cer or attorney duly authorised.
The instrument appointing a proxy must either be deposited at the registered ofﬁ ce of the Company at 20 Harbour Drive, #06-03, Singapore 117612, or submitted to the Company by email to info@rhpetrogas.com,by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 13 June 2021 (that is, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the above EGM). Members are strongly encouraged to submit the completed and signed PDF copies of their proxy forms to the Company via email.
A Depositor's name must appear on the Depository Register maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited as at 72 hours before the time ﬁ xed for holding the forthcoming EGM in order for the Depositor to be entitled to access the live webcast and attend and vote by appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy at the forthcoming EGM.
The Company will publish the minutes of the EGM via the SGXNet platform and the Company's website within one month after the date of EGM.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, members are advised to read the Government of Singapore's "COVID-19: Advisories for Various Sectors" (https://www.gov.sg/article/covid-19-sector-speciﬁc-advisories) including the health advisories issued by the Ministry of Health ("MOH"). The Company will monitor the situation and reserves the right to take further measures as appropriate in order to comply with the various government and regulatory advisories. Any changes to the manner of conduct of the forthcoming EGM will be announced by the Company on the SGXNet platform.
Summary of key dates and times
Dates and times
Actions
(Deadlines/Opening Time)
By Friday, 4 June 2021, 5.00 p.m.
For CPF and SRS investors including persons who hold shares through
relevant intermediaries (as deﬁ ned in section 181 of the Companies
Act, Cap. 50) who wish to appoint the Chairman of the EGM as proxy to
approach their respective CPF Agent Bank, SRS Operators or relevant
intermediaries to submit their votes and/or questions relating to each
resolution to be tabled for approval at the EGM.
By Saturday, 12 June 2021, 10.00 a.m.
For Members who have questions relating to the business of the EGM to
email their questions to info@rhpetrogas.com.
By Sunday, 13 June 2021, 10.00 a.m.
For Members to:
(a) submit the necessary information required for authentication by
email to info@rhpetrogas.comshould they wish to access the live
webcast and attend the EGM; and/or
(b) deposit/email the completed and signed proxy forms either (i) at
the registered ofﬁ ce of the Company at 20 Harbour Drive, #06-03,
Singapore 117612, or (ii) to the Company to info@rhpetrogas.com.
In view of the COVID-19 situation, members are strongly encouraged
to submit their completed and signed PDF copies of their proxy forms
electronically via email to info@rhpetrogas.com.
By Monday, 14 June 2021, 3.00 p.m.
For members who have been successfully authenticated to receive
an email reply with instructions to access the live webcast of the EGM
("Conﬁrmation Email"); and for members who have pre-registered but
have not received any Conﬁ rmation Email by this time to contact the
Company for assistance by phone (at (65) 6216 3988) or by email (at
info@rhpetrogas.com) as soon as practicable.
Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 9.00 a.m.
When pre-registered members may log in for the Share Registrar to
verify their identity and access to the live webcast to the EGM (that is
scheduled to commence at 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 15 June 2021), using
the instructions received in the Conﬁ rmation Email.
Personal data privacy:
By attending, speaking, proposing, seconding and/or voting at the EGM and/or by a member of the Company submitting questions and/or an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and/or vote at the EGM and/ or any adjournment thereof, the person/member (i) understands and accepts that photographs, images, audio and/or video recordings, webcasts and transcripts of the EGM may be taken and/or made by the Company (and/or its agents and service providers), (ii) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the person's/member's and its proxy(ies)'s or representative(s)'s personal data by the Company (and/or its agents and service providers) for legal, regulatory, compliance, corporate policies, procedures and administration, corporate actions, corporate communications and investor relations purposes and for the purposes of the processing, administration and record keeping by the Company (and/or its agents and service providers) of proxies and representatives appointed for the EGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation, compilation, recording, keeping of the attendance lists, transcripts, minutes and other documents relating to the EGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (and/or its agents and service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines and for publication and/or use in the Company's Annual Report, corporate brochures, newsletters, publications, materials and/or corporate website by the Company (and/or its agents and service providers) (collectively, the "Purposes"), (iii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (and/or its agents and service providers), the member has obtained the prior express consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (and/or its agents and service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iv) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty.