EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING :: VOLUNTARY

RH PETROGAS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 198701138Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Unless otherwise deﬁned, all capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meaning as used in the circular dated 24 May 2021 issued by RH Petrogas Limited (the "Circular").

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company will be held by way of electronic means on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought ﬁ t, passing with or without modiﬁ cations, the following resolutions which will be proposed as Special Resolutions:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION 1

THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE NEW CONSTITUTION OF THE COMPANY

That:-

the New Constitution submitted to this meeting and reproduced in its entirety in Appendix 1 to the Circular be approved and adopted as the Constitution of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Existing Constitution; and the Directors and any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they and/or he/she may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to this Special Resolution.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION 2

THE PROPOSED REPLACEMENT OF THE OBJECTS CLAUSES IN THE NEW CONSTITUTION WITH A GENERAL POWERS PROVISION

That subject to and contingent upon the passing of Special Resolution 1:-

Article 4 (i.e. the objects clauses) in the New Constitution be deleted in its entirety and replaced with a new Article 4 (i.e. a general powers provision) as set out in Appendix 3 to the Circular; and the Directors and any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they and/or he/she may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to this Special Resolution.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wee Woon Hong

Company Secretary

Singapore

24 May 2021