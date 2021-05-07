FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT :: FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

RH Petrogas Limited

Company Registration No: 198701138Z

Unaudited First Quarter Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Financial Period Ended 31 March 2021

RH Petrogas Limited (the "Company") is required by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") to announce these unaudited financial statements pursuant to Rule 705(2)(e) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2, & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Consolidated Income Statement Group 31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2020 % (3 months) (3 months) Change US$'000 US$'000 Revenue 18,667 13,330 40.0% Cost of sales (10,146) (11,997) (15.4%) Gross profit 8,521 1,333 N.M. Other income 743 576 29.0% Administrative expenses (773) (929) (16.8%) Other expenses (66) (139) (52.5%) Finance costs (483) (426) 13.4% Profit before tax 7,942 415 N.M. Income tax (expense)/credit (4,012) 137 N.M. Profit for the financial period 3,930 552 N.M. Attributable to: Owners of the Company 3,359 593 N.M. Non-controlling interests 571 (41) N.M. 3,930 552 N.M. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (cents per share) Basic 0.46 0.08 N.M. Diluted 0.46 0.08 N.M.

N.M. : not meaningful