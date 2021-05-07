Log in
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT :: FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
RH Petrogas Limited

Company Registration No: 198701138Z

Unaudited First Quarter Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Financial Period Ended 31 March 2021

RH Petrogas Limited (the "Company") is required by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") to announce these unaudited financial statements pursuant to Rule 705(2)(e) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2, & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Consolidated Income Statement

Group

31 Mar 2021

31 Mar 2020

%

(3 months)

(3 months)

Change

US$'000

US$'000

Revenue

18,667

13,330

40.0%

Cost of sales

(10,146)

(11,997)

(15.4%)

Gross profit

8,521

1,333

N.M.

Other income

743

576

29.0%

Administrative expenses

(773)

(929)

(16.8%)

Other expenses

(66)

(139)

(52.5%)

Finance costs

(483)

(426)

13.4%

Profit before tax

7,942

415

N.M.

Income tax (expense)/credit

(4,012)

137

N.M.

Profit for the financial period

3,930

552

N.M.

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

3,359

593

N.M.

Non-controlling interests

571

(41)

N.M.

3,930

552

N.M.

Earnings per share attributable to

owners of the Company (cents per share)

Basic

0.46

0.08

N.M.

Diluted

0.46

0.08

N.M.

N.M. : not meaningful

1(a)(i) Profit before tax is arrived after crediting/(charging) the following :

Group

31 Mar 2021

31 Mar 2020

(3 months)

(3 months)

US$'000

US$'000

Amortisation of signature bonus and upfront fees

(34)

-

Depletion and amortisation of oil and gas properties

-

(2,505)

Depreciation of other plant and equipment

(3)

(3)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,433)

(1,159)

Foreign exchange gain, net

408

434

Impairment loss on exploration and evaluation assets

-

(34)

Interest expense on lease liabilities

(483)

(107)

Interest income from bank deposits

7

32

Share-based payments

(15)

(22)

Underlift income

232

-

Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provisions

-

(318)

1(a)(ii) Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, exploration expenses, impairment and other non-recurring items (EBITDAX)

Group

31 Mar 2021

31 Mar 2020

(3 months)

(3 months)

US$'000

US$'000

Profit before tax

7,942

415

Amortisation of signature bonus and upfront fees

34

-

Depletion and amortisation of oil and gas properties

-

2,505

Depreciation of other plant and equipment

3

3

Impairment loss on exploration and evaluation assets

-

34

Interest expense on lease liabilities

483

107

Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provisions

-

318

8,462

3,382

1(a)(iii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the financial period ended 31 March 2021

Group

31 Mar 2021

31 Mar 2020

(3 months)

(3 months)

US$'000

US$'000

Profit for the financial period

3,930

552

Other comprehensive income :

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

for the financial period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the financial period

3,930

552

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

3,359

593

Non-controlling interests

571

(41)

3,930

552

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

31 Mar 2021

31 Dec 2020

31 Mar 2021

31 Dec 2020

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Non-current assets

Oil and gas properties

498

19

-

-

Other plant and equipment

19

19

16

17

Deferred tax assets

706

694

-

-

Right-of-use assets

15,300

16,733

287

317

Cash and bank balances

3,187

3,187

-

-

Amounts due from subsidiaries

-

-

4,909

3,933

Other non-current assets

2,654

2,689

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

22,364

23,341

5,212

4,267

Current assets

Inventories

5

-

-

-

Other current assets

54

74

47

27

Trade and other receivables

13,968

12,813

576

593

Cash and bank balances

21,310

14,913

2,532

3,962

35,337

27,800

3,155

4,582

Current liabilities

Income tax payable

8,004

4,497

-

-

Lease liabilities

7,413

7,375

114

116

Trade and other payables

31,233

30,349

688

615

Loans and borrowings

109

115

109

115

46,759

42,336

911

846

Net current (liabilities)/assets

(11,422)

(14,536)

2,244

3,736

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

497

595

27

28

Loan from non-controlling interest

13,700

13,696

-

-

Lease liabilities

10,576

12,272

173

205

Loans and borrowings

12,982

13,000

10,388

10,585

37,755

39,563

10,588

10,818

Net liabilities

(26,813)

(30,758)

(3,132)

(2,815)

Equity attributable to owners of

the Company

Share capital

258,160

258,160

258,160

258,160

Reserves

(271,225)

(274,599)

(261,292)

(260,975)

(13,065)

(16,439)

(3,132)

(2,815)

Non-controlling interests

(13,748)

(14,319)

-

-

Total deficit

(26,813)

(30,758)

(3,132)

(2,815)

1(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of the group's borrowings and debt securities, specify the following as at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:-

Group

Company

31 Mar 2021

31 Dec 2020

31 Mar 2021

31 Dec 2020

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Unsecured

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

109

115

109

115

Amount repayable after one year

12,982

13,000

10,388

10,585

13,091

13,115

10,497

10,700

Total

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

Loans from related parties

109

115

109

115

109

115

109

115

Amount repayable after one year, comprising

Loans from related parties

12,982

13,000

10,388

10,585

12,982

13,000

10,388

10,585

Total loans and borrowings

13,091

13,115

10,497

10,700

1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

31 Mar 2021

31 Mar 2020

(3 months)

(3 months)

US$'000

US$'000

Operating activities

Profit before tax

7,942

415

Adjustments for:

Amortisation of signature bonus and upfront fees

34

-

Depletion and amortisation of oil and gas properties

-

2,505

Depreciation of other plant and equipment

3

3

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,433

1,159

Impairment loss on exploration and evaluation assets

-

34

Interest expense on lease liabilities

483

107

Interest income from bank deposits

(7)

(32)

Share-based payments

15

22

Unrealised foreign exchange gain

(403)

(625)

Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provisions

-

318

Operating cash flows before changes in working capital

9,500

3,906

Changes in working capital

(Increase)/Decrease in inventories

(5)

45

(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables

(1,134)

7,693

Decrease in trade and other payables

(826)

(3,982)

Cash flows from operations

7,535

7,662

Income tax paid

(517)

(350)

Interest received

7

32

Net cash flows from operating activities

7,025

7,344

Investing activities

Additions to exploration and evaluation assets

-

(34)

Additions to oil and gas properties

(217)

(206)

Cash call contributions for decommissioning provisions

(98)

(736)

Purchase of other plant and equipment

(3)

-

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(318)

(976)

Financing activities

Decrease in deposits pledged

-

4,687

Loan from/(Repayment to) non-controlling interest

4

(2,266)

Payment of lease liabilities

(310)

(288)

(Repayment to)/Loan from related parties

(4)

2,266

Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities

(310)

4,399

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,397

10,767

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period

14,913

4,511

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period

21,310

15,278

Breakdown of Cash & Cash Equivalents at end of the financial period

Group

31 Mar 2021

31 Mar 2020

(3 months)

(3 months)

US$'000

US$'000

Cash and bank balances

24,497

18,151

Less:

Long-term deposits pledged

(3,187)

(2,873)

Cash and cash equivalents

21,310

15,278

Disclaimer

RH Petrogas Limited published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:39:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
