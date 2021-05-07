FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT :: FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
RH Petrogas Limited
Company Registration No: 198701138Z
Unaudited First Quarter Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Financial Period Ended 31 March 2021
RH Petrogas Limited (the "Company") is required by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") to announce these unaudited financial statements pursuant to Rule 705(2)(e) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2, & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS
1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Consolidated Income Statement
Group
31 Mar 2021
31 Mar 2020
%
(3 months)
(3 months)
Change
US$'000
US$'000
Revenue
18,667
13,330
40.0%
Cost of sales
(10,146)
(11,997)
(15.4%)
Gross profit
8,521
1,333
N.M.
Other income
743
576
29.0%
Administrative expenses
(773)
(929)
(16.8%)
Other expenses
(66)
(139)
(52.5%)
Finance costs
(483)
(426)
13.4%
Profit before tax
7,942
415
N.M.
Income tax (expense)/credit
(4,012)
137
N.M.
Profit for the financial period
3,930
552
N.M.
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
3,359
593
N.M.
Non-controlling interests
571
(41)
N.M.
3,930
552
N.M.
Earnings per share attributable to
owners of the Company (cents per share)
Basic
0.46
0.08
N.M.
Diluted
0.46
0.08
N.M.
N.M. : not meaningful
1(a)(i) Profit before tax is arrived after crediting/(charging) the following :
Group
31 Mar 2021
31 Mar 2020
(3 months)
(3 months)
US$'000
US$'000
Amortisation of signature bonus and upfront fees
(34)
-
Depletion and amortisation of oil and gas properties
-
(2,505)
Depreciation of other plant and equipment
(3)
(3)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(1,433)
(1,159)
Foreign exchange gain, net
408
434
Impairment loss on exploration and evaluation assets
-
(34)
Interest expense on lease liabilities
(483)
(107)
Interest income from bank deposits
7
32
Share-based payments
(15)
(22)
Underlift income
232
-
Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provisions
-
(318)
1(a)(ii) Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, exploration expenses, impairment and other non-recurring items (EBITDAX)
Group
31 Mar 2021
31 Mar 2020
(3 months)
(3 months)
US$'000
US$'000
Profit before tax
7,942
415
Amortisation of signature bonus and upfront fees
34
-
Depletion and amortisation of oil and gas properties
-
2,505
Depreciation of other plant and equipment
3
3
Impairment loss on exploration and evaluation assets
-
34
Interest expense on lease liabilities
483
107
Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provisions
-
318
8,462
3,382
1(a)(iii) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the financial period ended 31 March 2021
Group
31 Mar 2021
31 Mar 2020
(3 months)
(3 months)
US$'000
US$'000
Profit for the financial period
3,930
552
Other comprehensive income :
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
for the financial period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the financial period
3,930
552
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
3,359
593
Non-controlling interests
571
(41)
3,930
552
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Company
31 Mar 2021
31 Dec 2020
31 Mar 2021
31 Dec 2020
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Non-current assets
Oil and gas properties
498
19
-
-
Other plant and equipment
19
19
16
17
Deferred tax assets
706
694
-
-
Right-of-use assets
15,300
16,733
287
317
Cash and bank balances
3,187
3,187
-
-
Amounts due from subsidiaries
-
-
4,909
3,933
Other non-current assets
2,654
2,689
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
22,364
23,341
5,212
4,267
Current assets
Inventories
5
-
-
-
Other current assets
54
74
47
27
Trade and other receivables
13,968
12,813
576
593
Cash and bank balances
21,310
14,913
2,532
3,962
35,337
27,800
3,155
4,582
Current liabilities
Income tax payable
8,004
4,497
-
-
Lease liabilities
7,413
7,375
114
116
Trade and other payables
31,233
30,349
688
615
Loans and borrowings
109
115
109
115
46,759
42,336
911
846
Net current (liabilities)/assets
(11,422)
(14,536)
2,244
3,736
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
497
595
27
28
Loan from non-controlling interest
13,700
13,696
-
-
Lease liabilities
10,576
12,272
173
205
Loans and borrowings
12,982
13,000
10,388
10,585
37,755
39,563
10,588
10,818
Net liabilities
(26,813)
(30,758)
(3,132)
(2,815)
Equity attributable to owners of
the Company
Share capital
258,160
258,160
258,160
258,160
Reserves
(271,225)
(274,599)
(261,292)
(260,975)
(13,065)
(16,439)
(3,132)
(2,815)
Non-controlling interests
(13,748)
(14,319)
-
-
Total deficit
(26,813)
(30,758)
(3,132)
(2,815)
1(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of the group's borrowings and debt securities, specify the following as at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:-
Group
Company
31 Mar 2021
31 Dec 2020
31 Mar 2021
31 Dec 2020
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Unsecured
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
109
115
109
115
Amount repayable after one year
12,982
13,000
10,388
10,585
13,091
13,115
10,497
10,700
Total
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
Loans from related parties
109
115
109
115
109
115
109
115
Amount repayable after one year, comprising
Loans from related parties
12,982
13,000
10,388
10,585
12,982
13,000
10,388
10,585
Total loans and borrowings
13,091
13,115
10,497
10,700
1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Group
31 Mar 2021
31 Mar 2020
(3 months)
(3 months)
US$'000
US$'000
Operating activities
Profit before tax
7,942
415
Adjustments for:
Amortisation of signature bonus and upfront fees
34
-
Depletion and amortisation of oil and gas properties
-
2,505
Depreciation of other plant and equipment
3
3
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
1,433
1,159
Impairment loss on exploration and evaluation assets
-
34
Interest expense on lease liabilities
483
107
Interest income from bank deposits
(7)
(32)
Share-based payments
15
22
Unrealised foreign exchange gain
(403)
(625)
Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provisions
-
318
Operating cash flows before changes in working capital
9,500
3,906
Changes in working capital
(Increase)/Decrease in inventories
(5)
45
(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables
(1,134)
7,693
Decrease in trade and other payables
(826)
(3,982)
Cash flows from operations
7,535
7,662
Income tax paid
(517)
(350)
Interest received
7
32
Net cash flows from operating activities
7,025
7,344
Investing activities
Additions to exploration and evaluation assets
-
(34)
Additions to oil and gas properties
(217)
(206)
Cash call contributions for decommissioning provisions
(98)
(736)
Purchase of other plant and equipment
(3)
-
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(318)
(976)
Financing activities
Decrease in deposits pledged
-
4,687
Loan from/(Repayment to) non-controlling interest
4
(2,266)
Payment of lease liabilities
(310)
(288)
(Repayment to)/Loan from related parties
(4)
2,266
Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities
(310)
4,399
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
6,397
10,767
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period
14,913
4,511
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period
21,310
15,278
Breakdown of Cash & Cash Equivalents at end of the financial period
Group
31 Mar 2021
31 Mar 2020
(3 months)
(3 months)
US$'000
US$'000
Cash and bank balances
24,497
18,151
Less:
Long-term deposits pledged
(3,187)
(2,873)
Cash and cash equivalents
21,310
15,278
