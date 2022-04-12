RH PetroGas : CHANGE TO HALF-YEARLY REPORTING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RH PETROGAS LIMITED

CHANGE TO HALF-YEARLY REPORTING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ________________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of RH Petrogas Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to Rule 705(2) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, in respect of the quarterly reporting of financial statements.

The Board wishes to announce that the Company will adopt the announcement of financial statements on a half-yearly basis with effect from the current financial year ending 31 December 2022. The next announcement of financial statements will be for the half-year period ending 30 June 2022.

The Company remains committed to providing clear, timely and fair disclosure of material information and will continue to keep stakeholders updated on material developments as and when they occur.

Chang Cheng-Hsing Francis Group CEO & Executive Director 13 April 2022