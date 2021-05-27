RH PetroGas : MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 APRIL 2021 05/27/2021 | 05:41am EDT Send by mail :

RH PETROGAS LIMITED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 APRIL 2021 RH PETROGAS LIMITED (the "Company") (Company Registration No.: 198701138Z) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PLACE : Held by way of electronic means (through live webcast comprising both video DATE (audio-visual) and audio-only feeds). : Wednesday, 28 April 2021 TIME : 10.00 a.m. PRESENT : As set out in the attendance records maintained by the Company CHAIRMAN

Dato' Sri Dr Tiong Ik King, the Chairman of the Company, had invited Mr Chang Cheng-Hsing Francis, the Group CEO and Executive Director to chair this Annual General Meeting (" Meeting " or " AGM ") of the Company, convened and held by way of electronic means on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 at 10.00 a.m., pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 and as amended by the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) (Amendment No.2) Order 2020 and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) (Amendment No.3) Order 2020.

Mr Chang Cheng-Hsing Francis (the " Chairman ") after having ascertained from BoardRoom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., the Company's Share Registrar (the " Share Registrar ") that a quorum at the Meeting was verified as present by electronic means, acknowledged such members who were verified as present by electronic means and called the Meeting to order at 10.05 a.m. The Chairman introduced all the Directors of the Company to those present at the Meeting. NOTICE

The Notice of Meeting dated 13 April 2021 (the " Notice "), which was previously published on the SGX website and made available on the Company's website, was taken as read.

The Chairman informed the Meeting that all resolutions at the Meeting would be put to vote by way of poll. The Chairman updated that the Company had received the proxy forms of members who had appointed the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy to vote on their behalf at this Meeting. The Chairman explained that DrewCorp Services Pte. Ltd. had been appointed as scrutineer (the " Scrutineer ") for the poll, that the Share Registrar had assisted as polling agent, that all proxy forms were submitted not less than 48 hours before the Meeting, that the number of votes for and against each resolution had been verified by the Scrutineer and that the Chairman had received the polling results (the " Scrutineer's Certificate ") from the Scrutineer and he would announce the results of the votes after each resolution has been presented and proposed. A copy of the Scrutineer's Certificate is to be filed together with these minutes.

The Chairman further explained that members would not be allowed to ask questions during this live webcast of the Meeting. In lieu, members had been given the opportunity to ask questions relating to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the Meeting, by submitting their questions prior to the Meeting. The Company had not received any questions from the shareholders. 1 RH PETROGAS LIMITED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 APRIL 2021 The Chairman proceeded to provide an update to the shareholders on the Group's operations and performance for the financial year 2020, which included a brief corporate overview, assets and operations review, financial review, oil market outlook and strategic priorities and corporate social responsibility. RESOLUTION 1 - DIRECTORS' STATEMENT AND THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

The Chairman presented the first item on the Notice, which was to receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (" FY2020 ") together with the Auditors' Report thereon.

The following motion was proposed by the Chairman:

"That the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 together with the Auditors' Report be received and adopted."

The Chairman announced that based on the Scrutineer's Certificate, 327,477,240 shares had voted for and nil shares cast against the resolution respectively. The Chairman declared the resolution unanimously carried. RESOLUTION 2 - DIRECTORS' FEES

The Board of Directors had recommended the payment of Directors' fees of S$382,973 for FY2020.

The following motion was proposed by the Chairman:

"That the payment of Directors' fees of S$382,973 for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 be approved."

Based on the Scrutineer's Certificate, 327,477,240 shares had voted for and nil shares cast against the resolution respectively. The Chairman declared the resolution unanimously carried. RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF DATO' SRI DR TIONG IK KING AS A DIRECTOR

The third item on the Notice was to consider the re-election of Dato' Sri Dr Tiong Ik King as a Director, retiring under Regulation 106 of the Company's Constitution. Dato' Sri Dr Tiong Ik King had offered himself for re-election. Dato' Sri Dr Tiong Ik King would upon re-election as a Director of the Company, continue to serve as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the Company and as a member of the Company's Audit, Nominating and Remuneration Committees.

The following motion was proposed by the Chairman:

"That Dato' Sri Dr Tiong Ik King be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Based on the Scrutineer's Certificate, 327,477,240 shares had voted for and nil shares cast against the resolution respectively. The Chairman declared the resolution unanimously carried. RESOLUTION 4 - RE-ELECTION OF MR CHANG CHENG-HSING (FRANCIS) AS A DIRECTOR

The fourth item on the Notice was to consider the re-election of Mr Chang Cheng-Hsing (Francis) as a Director retiring under Regulation 106 of the Company's Constitution. Mr Chang Cheng-Hsing (Francis) had offered himself for re-election. Mr Chang Cheng-Hsing (Francis) would upon re-election as a Director of the Company, continue to serve as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company. 2 RH PETROGAS LIMITED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 APRIL 2021 The following motion was proposed by the Chairman: "That Mr Chang Cheng-Hsing (Francis) be re-elected as a Director of the Company." Based on the Scrutineer's Certificate, 327,477,240 shares had voted for and nil shares cast against the resolution respectively. The Chairman declared the resolution unanimously carried. RESOLUTION 5 - RE-ELECTION OF MR LEE HOCK LYE AS A DIRECTOR

The fifth item on the Notice was to consider the re-election of Mr Lee Hock Lye as a Director retiring under Regulation 106 of the Company's Constitution. Mr Lee Hock Lye had offered himself for re-election. Mr Lee Hock Lye would upon re-election as a Director of the Company, continue to serve as the Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and as a member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committees.

The following motion was proposed by the Chairman:

"That Mr Lee Hock Lye be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Based on the Scrutineer's Certificate, 327,477,240 shares had voted for and nil shares cast against the resolution respectively. The Chairman declared the resolution unanimously carried. RESOLUTION 6 - APPROVAL OF MR LEE HOCK LYE'S CONTINUED APPOINTMENT AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, FOR PURPOSES OF RULE 210(5)(D)(III)(A) OF THE LISTING MANUAL ("LISTING MANUAL") OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED ("SGX-ST")

The sixth item on the Notice was for shareholders of the Company to approve Mr Lee Hock Lye's continued appointment as an independent director for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

The following motion was proposed by the Chairman:

"That contingent upon the passing of Ordinary Resolution 5 above, Mr Lee Hock Lye's continued appointment as an Independent Director of the Company from the date of this AGM until the conclusion of the third AGM following the passing of this Resolution, in accordance with Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST be approved."

Based on the Scrutineer's Certificate, 327,477,240 shares had voted for and nil shares cast against the resolution respectively. The Chairman declared the resolution unanimously carried. RESOLUTION 7 - APPROVAL OF MR LEE HOCK LYE'S CONTINUED APPOINTMENT AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, FOR PURPOSES OF RULE 210(5)(D)(III)(B) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SGX-ST

The seventh item on the Notice was for shareholders of the Company (excluding the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST)) to approve Mr Lee Hock Lye's continued appointment as an independent director for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX- ST.

The following motion was proposed by the Chairman:

"That contingent upon the passing of Ordinary Resolution 5 above, Mr Lee Hock Lye's continued appointment as an Independent Director of the Company from the date of this AGM until the conclusion of the third AGM following the passing of this Resolution, in accordance with Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST be approved." 3 RH PETROGAS LIMITED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 APRIL 2021 Based on the Scrutineer's Certificate, 5,057,000 shares had voted for and nil shares cast against the resolution respectively. The Chairman declared the resolution unanimously carried. RESOLUTION 8 - APPROVAL OF MR YEO YUN SENG BERNARD'S CONTINUED APPOINTMENT AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, FOR PURPOSES OF RULE 210(5)(D)(III)(A) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SGX-ST

The eighth item on the Notice was for shareholders of the Company to approve Mr Yeo Yun Seng Bernard's continued appointment as an independent director for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

The following motion was proposed by the Chairman:

"That Mr Yeo Yun Seng Bernard's continued appointment as an Independent Director of the Company from the date of this AGM until the conclusion of the third AGM following the passing of this Resolution, in accordance with Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the Listing Manual of the SGX- ST be approved."

Based on the Scrutineer's Certificate, 327,477,240 shares had voted for and nil shares cast against the resolution respectively. The Chairman declared the resolution unanimously carried. RESOLUTION 9 - APPROVAL OF MR YEO YUN SENG BERNARD'S CONTINUED APPOINTMENT AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, FOR PURPOSES OF RULE 210(5)(D)(III)(B) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SGX-ST

The ninth item on the Notice was for shareholders of the Company (excluding the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST)) to approve Mr Yeo Yun Seng Bernard's continued appointment as an independent director for purposes of Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

The following motion was proposed by the Chairman:

"That Mr Yeo Yun Seng Bernard's continued appointment as an Independent Director of the Company from the date of this AGM until the conclusion of the third AGM following the passing of this Resolution, in accordance with Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the Listing Manual of the SGX- ST be approved."

in exercising the authority granted by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of Companies Act, the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being

