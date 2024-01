RHB Bank Bhd has appointed Datuk Fad'l Mohamed as the new managing director of group wholesale banking effective Feb. 2. He will replace Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar, who resigned on January 3, 2024. Fad'l brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in capital markets and investment banking spanning over two decades.

Before this appointment, he was the chief executive officer of Maybank Investment Bank Group, where he played a pivotal role in driving its investment banking business.