    RHBBANK   MYL1066OO009

RHB BANK

(RHBBANK)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-02-23
5.480 MYR   +0.18%
RHB Bank's Fourth-Quarter Net Rose 22.3% on Higher Interest Income

02/27/2023 | 12:11am EST
By P.R. Venkat


RHB Bank Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit rose 22.3% compared with the same period a year earlier, mainly supported by higher net interest income and lower credit losses.

Net profit for the quarter ended December was 772.1 million ringgit ($174.1 million) with interest income of MYR2.18 billion compared with MYR1.60 billion year earlier, the bank said Monday.

RHB's gross loans and financing grew 6.9% on year to MYR212.2 billion, mainly supported by growth in mortgages and auto finance. Domestic loans and financing grew 5.3% on year, it said.

"The business environment is expected to remain challenging due to continued tightening of monetary policy in the U.S., inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions and trade protectionism," the bank said.


Financials
Sales 2022 8 193 M 1 846 M 1 846 M
Net income 2022 2 590 M 583 M 583 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,66x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 23 276 M 5 243 M 5 243 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 14 042
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart RHB BANK
RHB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RHB BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,48 MYR
Average target price 6,70 MYR
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohd Rashid Mohamad Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Nik Rizal Kamil bin Nik Ibrahim Kamil Chief Financial Officer
Ahmad Badri bin Mohamad Zahir Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rohan Krishnalingam Group Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Ming Liang Chong Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHB BANK-5.35%5 243
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.15%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.01%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205