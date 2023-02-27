RHB Bank's Fourth-Quarter Net Rose 22.3% on Higher Interest Income

By P.R. Venkat

RHB Bank Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit rose 22.3% compared with the same period a year earlier, mainly supported by higher net interest income and lower credit losses.

Net profit for the quarter ended December was 772.1 million ringgit ($174.1 million) with interest income of MYR2.18 billion compared with MYR1.60 billion year earlier, the bank said Monday.

RHB's gross loans and financing grew 6.9% on year to MYR212.2 billion, mainly supported by growth in mortgages and auto finance. Domestic loans and financing grew 5.3% on year, it said.

"The business environment is expected to remain challenging due to continued tightening of monetary policy in the U.S., inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions and trade protectionism," the bank said.

