RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
DGAP-DD : Rheinmetall AG english

12/21/2020 | 08:16am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
21.12.2020 / 14:14 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-------------+-------------+ 
|Title:       |             | 
+-------------+-------------+ 
|First name:  |Armin Theodor| 
+-------------+-------------+ 
|Last name(s):|Papperger    | 
+-------------+-------------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------+---------------------------+ 
|Position:|Member of the managing body| 
+---------+---------------------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+--------------+ 
|Rheinmetall AG| 
+--------------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|5299001OU9CSE29O6S05| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE0007030009| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+-----------+ 
|Acquisition| 
+-----------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+--------------+--------------+ 
|Price(s)      |Volume(s)     | 
+--------------+--------------+ 
|83.0754098 EUR|1013520.00 EUR| 
+--------------+--------------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|Price      |Aggregated volume| 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
|83.0754 EUR|1013520.0000 EUR | 
+-----------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2020-12-21; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----+---------+ 
|Name:|Tradegate| 
+-----+---------+ 
|MIC: |TGAT     | 
+-----+---------+ 
 
21.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Rheinmetall AG 
          Rheinmetall Platz 1 
          40476 Düsseldorf 
          Germany 
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
64055 21.12.2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2020 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

