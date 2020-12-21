DGAP-DD : Rheinmetall AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21.12.2020 / 14:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+-------------+ |Title: | | +-------------+-------------+ |First name: |Armin Theodor| +-------------+-------------+ |Last name(s):|Papperger | +-------------+-------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the managing body| +---------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +--------------+ |Rheinmetall AG| +--------------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |5299001OU9CSE29O6S05| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE0007030009| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------------+--------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--------------+--------------+ |83.0754098 EUR|1013520.00 EUR| +--------------+--------------+ d) Aggregated information +-----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +-----------+-----------------+ |83.0754 EUR|1013520.0000 EUR | +-----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-12-21; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+---------+ |Name:|Tradegate| +-----+---------+ |MIC: |TGAT | +-----+---------+ 21.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Rheinmetall AG Rheinmetall Platz 1 40476 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.rheinmetall.com End of News DGAP News Service 64055 21.12.2020

