DGAP-DD : Rheinmetall AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.12.2020 / 14:14
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+-------------+-------------+
|Title: | |
+-------------+-------------+
|First name: |Armin Theodor|
+-------------+-------------+
|Last name(s):|Papperger |
+-------------+-------------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------+---------------------------+
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
+---------+---------------------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+--------------+
|Rheinmetall AG|
+--------------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|5299001OU9CSE29O6S05|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE0007030009|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+-----------+
|Acquisition|
+-----------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+--------------+--------------+
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+--------------+--------------+
|83.0754098 EUR|1013520.00 EUR|
+--------------+--------------+
d) Aggregated information
+-----------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+-----------+-----------------+
|83.0754 EUR|1013520.0000 EUR |
+-----------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2020-12-21; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----+---------+
|Name:|Tradegate|
+-----+---------+
|MIC: |TGAT |
+-----+---------+
