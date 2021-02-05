Log in
Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/05 05:03:01 am
90.17 EUR   +0.26%
02/04RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/04RHEINMETALL AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
02/04RHEINMETALL : Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

02/05/2021 | 04:48am EST
Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 120.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.26% 8.683 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
RHEINMETALL 0.56% 90.5 Delayed Quote.3.88%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 899 M 7 057 M 7 057 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -29,2 M -29,2 M
Net Debt 2020 93,9 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 -126x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 3 875 M 4 641 M 4 636 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 152
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 104,80 €
Last Close Price 89,94 €
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Detlef Moog Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL3.88%4 641
CUMMINS INC.2.19%34 349
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.81%3 556
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION11.22%3 302
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.11.61%3 108
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED36.83%2 986
