Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rheinmetall AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/16/2020 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2020 / 14:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Mielke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
The notifying party is participating for the calendar year 2021 in the "My Piece of Rheinmetall 2.0" program, a share purchase program for employees of participating companies of the Rheinmetall Group. For this purpose, he has agreed with Rheinmetall AG that an amount of Euro 600.00 per month will be invested in the purchase of Rheinmetall AG shares, consisting of an own contribution from the salary of the notifying party in the amount of Euro 420.00 and a subsidy from the issuer in the amount of Euro 180. Of this amount, the plan administrator purchases Rheinmetall AG shares on a monthly basis for the notifying party.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63977  16.12.2020 


© EQS 2020
All news about RHEINMETALL
08:38aRHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12/15DGAP-PVR : Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
DJ
12/15RHEINMETALL AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/14DGAP-DD : Rheinmetall AG english
DJ
12/13FRAMEWORK CONTRACT : Rheinmetall supplying the Bundeswehr with new combat helmet
PU
12/11DGAP-DD : Rheinmetall AG english
DJ
12/10DGAP-PVR : Rheinmetall AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
12/10DGAP-PVR : Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
DJ
12/09IMPORTANT NEW ORDER : Rheinmetall takes over maintenance of German Air Force's C..
AQ
12/09IMPORTANT NEW ORDER : Rheinmetall takes over maintenance of German Air Force's C..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 895 M 7 186 M 7 186 M
Net income 2020 -28,7 M -35,0 M -35,0 M
Net Debt 2020 131 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2020 -106x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 3 588 M 4 362 M 4 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 23 152
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 102,88 €
Last Close Price 83,28 €
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Detlef Moog Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-18.67%4 362
CUMMINS INC.25.19%33 159
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.8.89%3 280
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.31.22%3 187
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-0.06%3 178
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED8.99%2 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ