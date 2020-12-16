Rheinmetall AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.12.2020 / 14:36

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Mielke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction

The notifying party is participating for the calendar year 2021 in the "My Piece of Rheinmetall 2.0" program, a share purchase program for employees of participating companies of the Rheinmetall Group. For this purpose, he has agreed with Rheinmetall AG that an amount of Euro 600.00 per month will be invested in the purchase of Rheinmetall AG shares, consisting of an own contribution from the salary of the notifying party in the amount of Euro 420.00 and a subsidy from the issuer in the amount of Euro 180. Of this amount, the plan administrator purchases Rheinmetall AG shares on a monthly basis for the notifying party. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

