Rheinmetall : BAE Systems JV Gets UK Army Contract Worth More Than EUR17.5 Million

By Olivia Bugault

Rheinmetall AG said Wednesday that joint-venture company Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land has secured a U.K. defense contract to upgrade and sustain the British Army's fleet of Fuchs/Fox vehicles, an order worth more than 17.5 million euros ($20.5 million).

"Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land will address equipment-related obsolescence issues and upgrade the system with the latest generation of sensing capabilities," the German defense company said.

