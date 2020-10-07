Log in
RHEINMETALL    RHM   DE0007030009

Rheinmetall : BAE Systems JV Gets UK Army Contract Worth More Than EUR17.5 Million

10/07/2020 | 05:53am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Rheinmetall AG said Wednesday that joint-venture company Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land has secured a U.K. defense contract to upgrade and sustain the British Army's fleet of Fuchs/Fox vehicles, an order worth more than 17.5 million euros ($20.5 million).

"Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land will address equipment-related obsolescence issues and upgrade the system with the latest generation of sensing capabilities," the German defense company said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

BAE SYSTEMS PLC -0.64% 493.7 Delayed Quote.-12.02%
RHEINMETALL -2.42% 76.7 Delayed Quote.-23.24%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 924 M 6 966 M 6 966 M
Net income 2020 -46,5 M -54,7 M -54,7 M
Net Debt 2020 113 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 -61,7x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 3 386 M 3 991 M 3 982 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 23 251
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 99,85 €
Last Close Price 78,60 €
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Detlef Moog Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-23.24%3 991
CUMMINS INC.20.88%31 925
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.25.69%3 067
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-12.69%2 726
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-17.90%1 706
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.-24.73%1 397
