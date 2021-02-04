Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall : Capital Markets Day 2021

02/04/2021 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

level

Düsseldorf 04/02/2021

I N V E S T O R U P D A T E

Taking Rheinmetall to the next level

AGENDA

03

FINANCIAL UPDATE

01

04

REALIGNMENT

02

05

GROWTH CATALYSTS

STRATEGIC VISION

MID-TERM GUIDANCE

© Rheinmetall AG I 04.02.2021

2

0 1 F I N A N C I A L U P D A T E

Financial update 2020

Defence

  • 2020 prelim. Sales of ~ € 3.7 bn
  • Operating margin around 11%
  • High order intake of ~ € 6.4 bn
  • Record level order backlog of ~ € 13 bn

Automotive

  • 2020 prelim. Sales of ~ € 2.15 bn
  • Operating result above € 25 m positive
  • Volume nomination letters of ~ € 2.7 bn

© Rheinmetall AG I 04.02.2021

3

0 2 R E A L I G N M E N T

Management sets clear strategic objectives

1

2

3

Reduce Automotive exposure

Minimum profitability level requirement

Continuous portfolio management

© Rheinmetall AG I 04.02.2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RHEINMETALL
04:07aRHEINMETALL : Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
01:39aCARGOTEC OYJ : Unit Secures $216 Million Order to Supply Hooklifts in Germany; S..
MT
01/28RHEINMETALL : and MBDA win contract for high-energy laser system
PU
01/25RHEINMETALL AG : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/24RHEINMETALL : NATO customer awards Rheinmetall multimillion-euro contract for ar..
PU
01/22RHEINMETALL AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/21RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
01/20RHEINMETALL AG : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/19DGAP-AFR : Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
DJ
01/19RHEINMETALL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 899 M 7 071 M 7 071 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -29,3 M -29,3 M
Net Debt 2020 93,9 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2020 -125x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 3 841 M 4 619 M 4 605 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 23 152
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 104,80 €
Last Close Price 89,16 €
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Detlef Moog Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL2.98%4 619
CUMMINS INC.3.72%34 861
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.1.75%3 600
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION12.78%3 360
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.9.11%3 060
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED32.99%2 907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ