MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/09 11:38:50 am
71.38 EUR   +6.09%
11:12aRHEINMETALL : Corporate Presentation, November 2020
PU
09:04aRHEINMETALL AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
06:33aRHEINMETALL AG : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rheinmetall : Corporate Presentation, November 2020

11/09/2020 | 11:12am EST

Rheinmetall Group Corporate Presentation

November 2020

Rheinmetall Group

Mobility and security form the DNA of the business model

RHEINMETALL GROUP

INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY GROUP FOR SECURITY AND MOBILITY

Business Model

Market

driver

Automotive Our heart beats for your engine

  • Tier 1 supplier
  • High-techproducts for global markets
  • Gaining powertrain neutrality
  • Megatrend mobility
  • Growing demand for clean mobility
  • Global LV production with growth
  • Increased regulation

Defence Force protection is our mission

  • System house for land based operations
  • Leading provider of innovative solutions
  • Internationalization focused on home markets
  • Increasing demand for security
  • Geostrategical powershifts
  • Constantly changing conflict situations
  • Rising defence/security budgets

Corporate Presentation November 2020

2

Rheinmetall Group

Highlights

Group performance indicator

Strategy roadmap

Grow sales around 8%

Targeted 2-4%

Cash on sales

AUTOMOTIVE

Op. margin

6.7%

~8% op.

RHEINMETALL

margin

30-35%

GROUP

payout ratio

Our heart beats for your engine

2019

DEFENCE

€2,736m

44%

Sales

56%

€184m

35%

Oper. Result

65%

*€447m

Order backlog

11,405

49%

Headcount**

51%

Organic International

growth expansion

Leading by

Targeted

innovations

acquisitions

Force protection is our mission

€3,522m

Op. margin

€343m

9.8%

€10,399m

12,100

* Short-term;**Headcount at capacities;

Corporate Presentation November 2020

3

Rheinmetall Group

Financial overview - Growth in all relevant KPI

Sales, operating result and operating margin

In €m

6.500

6.148

6.255

12

5.896

10

6.000

5.602

8

5.500

5.183

8,0%

8,1%

6

6,3%

6,8%

5,5%

4

500

353

400

491

505

287

2

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

0

Op. Margin

Sales

Op. Result

Operating FCF and operating FCF to Sales

In €m / in %

4,7%

5,0%

400

5

314

300

276

4

2-4%

200

161

3

OFCF

TARGET

2,9%

2

100

29

1

0

0,6%

0

-0,6%

-100

-1

-35

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

oFCF

oFCF/Sales

Earnings and dividend per share

Net financial debt and Net debt to EBITDA

In € / in %

In €m

12

30,9%

32,4%

29,6%

30,9%

40

Payout Ratio

Cash

0.17x

10

28,4%

300

30-35%

7,77

30

8

7,10

of EPS

200

6

3,88

4,69

5,24

20

100

4

2,10

2,40

10

2

1,10

1,45

1,70

0

-81

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

0

-100

2015

Debt

0.04x

0.07x

0.1

230

19

-30

-52

0.0

2016

2017

2018

2019

Payout Ratio

EPS

DPS

Net debt to EBITDA

Net debt

Corporate Presentation November 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 16:11:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 885 M 6 956 M 6 956 M
Net income 2020 -25,0 M -29,6 M -29,6 M
Net Debt 2020 76,2 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -75,2x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 2 899 M 3 446 M 3 426 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 23 251
Free-Float 98,9%
