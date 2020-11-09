Rheinmetall : Corporate Presentation, November 2020
11/09/2020 | 11:12am EST
Rheinmetall Group Corporate Presentation
Rheinmetall Group
Mobility and security form the DNA of the business model
RHEINMETALL GROUP
INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY GROUP FOR SECURITY AND MOBILITY
Automotive Our heart beats for your engine
Tier 1 supplier
High-techproducts for global markets
Gaining powertrain neutrality
Megatrend mobility
Growing demand for clean mobility
Global LV production with growth
Increased regulation
Defence Force protection is our mission
System house for land based operations
Leading provider of innovative solutions
Internationalization focused on home markets
Increasing demand for security
Geostrategical powershifts
Constantly changing conflict situations
Rising defence/security budgets
Corporate Presentation November 2020
2
Rheinmetall Group
Highlights
Group performance indicator
Strategy roadmap
Grow sales around 8%
Targeted 2-4%
Cash on sales
AUTOMOTIVE
Op. margin
6.7%
~8% op.
RHEINMETALL
margin
30-35%
GROUP
payout ratio
Our heart beats for your engine
2019
DEFENCE
€2,736m
44%
Sales
56%
€184m
35%
Oper. Result
65%
*€447m
Order backlog
11,405
49%
Headcount**
51%
Organic International
growth expansion
Leading by
Targeted
innovations
acquisitions
Force protection is our mission
€3,522m
Op. margin
€343m
9.8%
€10,399m
12,100
* Short-term;
**Headcount at capacities;
Corporate Presentation November 2020
3
Rheinmetall Group
Financial overview - Growth in all relevant KPI
Sales, operating result and operating margin
In €m
6.500
6.148
6.255
12
5.896
10
6.000
5.602
8
5.500
5.183
8,0%
8,1%
6
6,3%
6,8%
5,5%
4
500
353
400
491
505
287
2
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
0
Op. Margin
Sales
Op. Result
Operating FCF and operating FCF to Sales
In €m / in %
4,7%
5,0%
400
5
314
300
276
4
2-4%
200
161
3
OFCF
TARGET
2,9%
2
100
29
1
0
0,6%
0
-0,6%
-100
-1
-35
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
oFCF
oFCF/Sales
Earnings and dividend per share
Net financial debt and Net debt to EBITDA
In € / in %
In €m
12
30,9%
32,4%
29,6%
30,9%
40
Payout Ratio
Cash
0.17x
10
28,4%
300
30-35%
7,77
30
8
7,10
of EPS
200
6
3,88
4,69
5,24
20
100
4
2,10
2,40
10
2
1,10
1,45
1,70
0
-81
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
0
-100
2015
Debt
0.04x
0.07x
0.1
230
19
-30
-52
0.0
2016
2017
2018
2019
Payout Ratio
EPS
DPS
Net debt to EBITDA
Net debt
Corporate Presentation November 2020
4
Sales 2020
5 885 M
6 956 M
6 956 M
Net income 2020
-25,0 M
-29,6 M
-29,6 M
Net Debt 2020
76,2 M
90,0 M
90,0 M
P/E ratio 2020
-75,2x
Yield 2020
1,78%
Capitalization
2 899 M
3 446 M
3 426 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,51x
EV / Sales 2021
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
23 251
Free-Float
98,9%
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Average target price
100,60 €
Last Close Price
67,28 €
Spread / Highest target
78,4%
Spread / Average Target
49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
11,5%
