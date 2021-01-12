Log in
RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
Strategic order: Rheinmetall to supply Daimler Truck Fuel Cell with key components

01/12/2021 | 04:46am EST
The Rheinmetall Group continues to widen its international technical lead in the field of electrification and fuel cell technology. Via its subsidiary Pierburg GmbH of Neuss, Germany, the Group plans to supply hydrogen recirculation blowers to Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG, the company which bundles all of Daimler AG's activities in the field of fuel cell technology. The deal represents sales volume in the two-digit euro-million range.

As Rene Gansauge, head of Rheinmetall's Mechatronics division, explains, 'In the future, fuel cells will gain increasing importance. Sustainably produced 'green' hydrogen will contribute to replace the resource-intensive technology of battery electric powertrains in private and commercial long-distance transport, and thereby further relieve the environment. The latter also applies to stationary energy production.'

The prime task of the components ordered is to recycle hydrogen not used in the fuel cell reaction back to the stack. This way, the blowers enhance the efficiency of the fuel cells while extending their service life. They also improve cold start behavior.

In the meantime, the Rheinmetall Group has developed a comprehensive range of products for the regulated supply of hydrogen and oxygen. As a technology enterprise and development partner of top international automakers, the Group cooperates with its customers on new technologies at the earliest possible stage. Rheinmetall has been working on fuel cell technology in its research and development activities ever since 2004, accumulating extensive experience in the process.

According to Dr. Andreas Gorbach, Managing Director and CEO of Daimler Truck Fuel Cell, 'The fuel cell is a crucial CO2-neutral solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks'. Daimler Truck AG intends to market serially produced fuel cell-powered heavy commercial vehicles for long-distance operations in the second half of the decade.

Cooperation between Rheinmetall and Daimler Truck Fuel Cell will give a further boost to technical advances in the aforementioned fields of long-haul commercial transport and stationary energy production, contributing in turn to a sustained reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:45:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 896 M 7 170 M 7 170 M
Net income 2020 -27,5 M -33,4 M -33,4 M
Net Debt 2020 134 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2020 -114x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 3 772 M 4 584 M 4 587 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 23 152
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 101,80 €
Last Close Price 87,56 €
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Detlef Moog Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL1.13%4 584
CUMMINS INC.4.22%34 679
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-1.55%3 298
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.9.95%3 062
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION1.49%3 057
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED8.62%2 401
