EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.01.2024 / 15:14 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/

15.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1815305  15.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp