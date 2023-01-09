Advanced search
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:17 2023-01-09 am EST
212.40 EUR   +1.43%
Ad-hoc : A record year for Rheinmetall AG; Based on preliminary figures, double-digit percentage sales growth with significant increase in operating margin
AQ
Establishment of Rheinmetall Group Purchasing; Marcus Gerlach heads new Groupwide purchasing organization
AQ
Afr : Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/09/2023 | 10:06am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.01.2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html

09.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1529507  09.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
Financials
Sales 2022 6 499 M 6 897 M 6 897 M
Net income 2022 448 M 476 M 476 M
Net cash 2022 93,5 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 9 046 M 9 600 M 9 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 209,40 €
Average target price 233,18 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG12.55%9 600
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.53%150 796
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.72%124 024
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.43%80 253
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.06%68 025
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.98%39 257