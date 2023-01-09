AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
01/09/2023 | 10:06am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
09.01.2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year