EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.01.2024 / 15:52 CET/CEST
Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
