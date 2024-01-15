EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024

Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024

Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024

Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024

Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/



