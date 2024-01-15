EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024
Address: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/investor-relations/news/financial-reports/
