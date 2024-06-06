BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ralf Ketzel, managing director of the German arms manufacturer KNDS, believes his company is unable to supply Ukraine with further material in the near future. "The ability to deliver something quickly has now been used up," he told the internet portal web.de (Thursday). "The strategic decision should have been made two years ago: This will be a war lasting several years. Then we could deliver new material today." However, it was not possible to say that with certainty at the time.

Now other NATO states also needed material, in some cases to replace equipment that had been handed over, said Ketzel. "This is at the expense of the Ukrainian soldiers, who do not currently have superior equipment." KNDS is currently also manufacturing directly for Ukraine. However, according to Ketzel, the country could be supported more quickly if other countries decided to have tanks they had ordered delivered to Ukraine. "The use of weapons of war - and this includes the transfer - is a question of national sovereignty."

KNDS, formerly Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), manufactures Leopard 2 main battle tanks, among other things, which Germany has been supplying to Kiev since the beginning of 2023 after a long debate.

With regard to tanks damaged in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Ketzel said that it could not have been foreseen that Ukraine would require years of repairs. "We also don't know how big the repair problem actually is on the ground. 80 to 90 percent of repairs are not carried out by us, but at the front."

It is generally not easy to procure spare parts for heavy war equipment. "This is also an issue that we should think about when the government says: we want to be ready for war," said Ketzel.