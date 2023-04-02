Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
2023-03-31
273.60 EUR   +0.70%
02:13pArmsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons
RE
03/30Rheinmetall CEO visits Ukrainian President Selenskyj
DP
03/30RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

04/02/2023 | 02:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: NATO eFP battle group attends Crystal Arrow 2023 military exercise in Adazi

(Reuters) - German armsmaker Rheinmetall is building a military maintenance and logistics hub in Satu Mare, Romania, expected to begin operation this month to service weapons used for the war in Ukraine, the company said on Sunday.

"The service hub should play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of western combat systems in use in Ukraine and ensuring the availability of logistical support," a spokesperson for the company said.

The hub, located near the border with Ukraine, will service self-propelled howitzers, Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs armoured transport vehicles and military trucks.

"It is a key concern for us at Rheinmetall to provide the NATO forces and Ukraine with the best possible support," Chief Executive Armin Papperger said in a statement.

Rheinmetall founded a similar center in Lithuania in June 2022 to provide support to NATO vehicles in the Baltic states.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 796 M 8 470 M 8 470 M
Net income 2023 609 M 662 M 662 M
Net Debt 2023 1 066 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 11 869 M 12 896 M 12 896 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 21 788
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 273,60 €
Average target price 281,27 €
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG47.06%12 896
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.96%142 793
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.74%120 319
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.51%70 236
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.71%62 581
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.48%37 277
