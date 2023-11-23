LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - The British investment bank Barclays has raised its target price for Rheinmetall from 300 to 381 euros after the "bullish Capital Markets Day" and left its rating at "Overweight". The targets of the defense group and automotive supplier until 2026 are above expectations, analyst Charlotte Keyworth wrote in a study published on Thursday. The cash flow will follow the growth dynamic, but with a delay due to necessary investments. Keyworth has now set the highest price target on the market./ag/la

Publication of the original study: 22.11.2023 / 19:58 / GMT

First dissemination of the original study: 23.11.2023 / 05:10 / GMT

