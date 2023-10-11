LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.K.-based investment bank Barclays has upgraded Rheinmetall to "Overweight" with a target price of 300 euros. Increasing geopolitical tensions are heating up the global arms cycle, analyst Charlotte Keyworth wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Rheinmetall is riding this wave, she added. Keyworth sees earnings per share growth at the DAX-listed group significantly higher than at its peers./ajx/edh

