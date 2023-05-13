Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:40 2023-05-12 am EDT
266.80 EUR   +2.89%
01:33pBorrell: Ukraine needs 1000 artillery shells a day in Bachmut
DP
01:16pRheinmetall establishes joint venture with Ukrainian arms group
DP
06:17aStrategic Cooperation In Ukraine : Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom forge ties
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Borrell: Ukraine needs 1000 artillery shells a day in Bachmut

05/13/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has urged EU states to speed up ammunition deliveries to Ukraine. Ukrainian forces need around 1,000 artillery shells a day just for fighting in the area around the town of Bachmut, Borrell said Saturday on the sidelines of an EU meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Sweden. This demonstrates the intensity of the fighting, he said, but also the firepower of the Russian attackers.

Borrell welcomed the announcement of new German arms deliveries to Ukraine. "This is very good news," the Spaniard said. He invited all member states to follow suit.

According to Borrell, the most important thing is that Ukraine gets weapons and ammunition with a longer range. "The Russians bomb from a long distance. Therefore, the Ukrainians must have the ability to reach the same distance," he said.

Kuleba was invited Saturday as a guest to the conclusion of a two-day meeting of EU foreign ministers near Stockholm. Afterwards, he also planned to attend a ministerial forum there with representatives from countries in the Indo-Pacific region./aha/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
01:33pBorrell: Ukraine needs 1000 artillery shells a day in Bachmut
DP
01:16pRheinmetall establishes joint venture with Ukrainian arms group
DP
06:17aStrategic Cooperation In Ukraine : Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom forge ties
PU
05/12Rheinmetall JV to Build, Repair Tanks in Ukraine, CEO Says
MT
05/12Germany to buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks to replenish stocks -sources
RE
05/12Rheinmetall founds JV to make and repair tanks in Ukraine - Handelsblatt
RE
05/12Germany to buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks to replenish stocks -sources
RE
05/12Rheinmetall Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
05/12Another Double-digit Million-euro Or : Rheinmetall supplying European customer with artill..
PU
05/11Rheinmetall Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 751 M 8 418 M 8 418 M
Net income 2023 610 M 663 M 663 M
Net Debt 2023 1 011 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 11 574 M 12 570 M 12 570 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 22 227
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 266,80 €
Average target price 290,73 €
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG43.40%12 570
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.33%139 964
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.36%114 164
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-20.12%66 630
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.15%57 497
BAE SYSTEMS PLC15.42%37 458
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer