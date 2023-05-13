Borrell: Ukraine needs 1000 artillery shells a day in Bachmut

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has urged EU states to speed up ammunition deliveries to Ukraine. Ukrainian forces need around 1,000 artillery shells a day just for fighting in the area around the town of Bachmut, Borrell said Saturday on the sidelines of an EU meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Sweden. This demonstrates the intensity of the fighting, he said, but also the firepower of the Russian attackers.

Borrell welcomed the announcement of new German arms deliveries to Ukraine. "This is very good news," the Spaniard said. He invited all member states to follow suit.

According to Borrell, the most important thing is that Ukraine gets weapons and ammunition with a longer range. "The Russians bomb from a long distance. Therefore, the Ukrainians must have the ability to reach the same distance," he said.

Kuleba was invited Saturday as a guest to the conclusion of a two-day meeting of EU foreign ministers near Stockholm. Afterwards, he also planned to attend a ministerial forum there with representatives from countries in the Indo-Pacific region./aha/DP/mis