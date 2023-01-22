Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Rheinmetall AG
  News
  Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:15 2023-01-20 am EST
224.00 EUR   +0.36%
09:03aEscalation in coalition dispute over battle tanks for Ukraine
DP
08:51aEscalation in coalition dispute over battle tanks
DP
08:40aPistorius wants to prepare possible battle tank delivery
DP
British Foreign Secretary Wants Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine

01/22/2023 | 08:34am EST
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has spoken out in favor of supplying German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. "I would like nothing better than to see the Ukrainians equipped with Leopard 2s," Cleverly told the BBC on Sunday. "I would like nothing better than to see Ukraine equipped with the most modern armored vehicles, both tanks and artillery. The Leopard 2 is an incredibly effective piece of military equipment," the conservative politician stressed.

Cleverly dodged the question of whether he was disappointed with Germany. He said he had many discussions with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Defense Minister Ben Wallace about the British position. "The prime minister has quite rightly decided that the most humane thing to do is to bring this war to a quick end and for the Ukrainians to succeed in defending their homeland," Cleverly said. That's why the U.K. has once again increased its military support and will supply Challenger 2 main battle tanks, he said. In the past, Cleverly had repeatedly praised Germany's commitment to Ukraine./bvi/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 450 M 6 989 M 6 989 M
Net income 2022 455 M 493 M 493 M
Net cash 2022 61,9 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 9 676 M 10 486 M 10 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 224,00 €
Average target price 242,45 €
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG20.40%10 486
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.62%138 875
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.70%116 172
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.93%69 377
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.67%63 788
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.05%36 654