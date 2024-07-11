WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a report by the US broadcaster CNN, US intelligence services uncovered plans by the Russian government to assassinate Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger at the beginning of the year. According to the report, the German side was then informed, whereupon Papperger was protected.

CNN cites five officials from the USA and other Western countries who are familiar with the situation. A German government official confirmed to the broadcaster that Berlin had received corresponding warnings from the USA.

According to the CNN report, the plot uncovered was part of a planned series of assassinations of executives from defense companies across Europe who are providing weapons to support Ukraine's defensive war against Russia. Rheinmetall did not wish to comment on the report./gei/DP/he