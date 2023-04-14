Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  18:43:55 14/04/2023 BST
266.15 EUR   +0.28%
Rheinmetall suffers cyber attack, military business unaffected - spokesperson
RE
Cyber attack on Rheinmetall armaments group
DP
German armsmaker Rheinmetall suffers cyber attack
RE
Summary 
Summary

Cyber attack on Rheinmetall armaments group

04/14/2023 | 06:23pm BST
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The arms and technology group Rheinmetall was again the target of a cyber attack on Friday. A spokesman for the Central and Contact Point Cybercrime (ZAC NRW) at the Cologne public prosecutor's office confirmed corresponding knowledge of an incident in the early evening. "We have started investigations," prosecutor Christoph Hebbecker told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The spokesman could not give any information on the severity of the attack.

Earlier, several media outlets had reported on the attack on Rheinmetall and some of its subsidiaries. The company had already been the target of a cyberattack at the beginning of March, but had survived it largely unscathed, according to its own statements. Only the Group website, which is operated by an external service provider, was temporarily unavailable.

Rheinmetall is Germany's largest armaments group and was promoted to the DAX in March. In military vehicles and in the ammunition business, the company ranks among the three largest manufacturers in the Western world, according to its own figures. Rheinmetall currently has a stock market value of over 10 billion euros./lic/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.50% 15807.5 Delayed Quote.12.97%
RHEINMETALL AG 0.68% 267.2 Delayed Quote.42.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 802 M 8 623 M 6 885 M
Net income 2023 613 M 677 M 541 M
Net Debt 2023 1 030 M 1 139 M 909 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 11 513 M 12 725 M 10 161 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 21 788
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 265,40 €
Average target price 283,91 €
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG42.65%12 725
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.59%148 260
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.33%125 259
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.35%72 095
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.79%62 734
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.81%38 815
