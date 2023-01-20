Advanced search
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:37:43 2023-01-20 am EST
221.25 EUR   -0.87%
Dd : Rheinmetall AG: Dr.-Ing. Klaus Draeger, Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse
EQ
06:47aGerman government: Leopard delivery does not depend on U.S. Abrams
DP
01:50aUBS downgrades Rheinmetall to 'Neutral' - Target 233 euros
DP
DD: Rheinmetall AG: Dr.-Ing. Klaus Draeger, Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse

01/20/2023 | 07:21am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2023 / 13:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.-Ing.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Draeger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
218.90 EUR 22984.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
218.9000 EUR 22984.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80539  20.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
